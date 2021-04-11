Jax Taylor Shades Lisa Vanderpump

Jax Taylor threw shade at Lisa Vanderpump in a new interview. The former bartender took credit for the success of Vanderpump Rules, the long-running Bravo reality show set at Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant that he starred in for eight seasons.

While speaking on the Daddy Issues podcast with Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson, Taylor, 41, noted that while the show has the Vanderpump name on it, it’s him and his costars, including his wife Brittany Cartwright, who were the real stars of the show.

“I appreciate [Lisa] for giving us the opportunity but we kept the show going,” Taylor told the podcast hosts. “[Let’s] make that very clear,”

Taylor boasted that he was paid “a lot of money” to be the villain on the show and that he did “a damn good job” at playing an over-the-top version of himself.

“I was paid a lot of money to be that douchebag, that villain, that guy. So of course I amped it up, that was part of my job,” he said.

While Taylor admitted in the interview that the show was “good” to him, he added, “I feel like they did me a little dirty towards the end but that’s part of the business.”

In December, Taylor and Cartwright announced they were stepping down from Vanderpump Rules.

Jax Taylor Previously Called ‘Vanderpump Rules’ His Show

Taylor’s new claim that he helped carry Vanderpump Rules comes after viewers previously saw him say he wasn’t on the same level as the “other bartenders” at SUR. On the Vanderpump Rules season 8 finale last year, Taylor also credited himself for the show’s success as he told Vanderpump that his true friendships, not his made-for-TV ones, made the show real.

“This is why my show is successful,” he said at the time, per E! News.

But Vanderpump fired back to remind the former SUR bartender that it’s her name on the Vanderpump Rules credits.

“It’s actually not your show, it’s actually my show, ok?” the restaurateur said. “And, I put you’re a– on it, so don’t be f–king disrespectful to me.”

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Vanderpump also revealed that the biggest thing she won’t miss about Taylor on Vanderpump Rules is him calling it “his” show.

Jax Taylor Recently Revealed He No Longer Speaks to Lisa Vanderpump

Taylor has revealed that he stopped talking to Vanderpump for good sometime after he announced his exit from Vanderpump Rules late last year. During an Instagram Live with fans, he was asked about the status of his relationship with his former SUR boss.

“I don’t talk to Lisa now, I haven’t spoken to her,” Taylor revealed, per Showbiz Cheatsheet. “She’s in her own world, and I don’t really … she’s another one that, eh, I could care less about. She’s in her own world. Nothing mean against her. I just don’t really care either way.”

Vanderpump strongly hinted that Taylor and his wife were fired from Vanderpump Rules a few months after a racism scandal resulted in the ousting of four other cast members, including fellow veteran stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.

When asked by Us Weekly if she was surprised that Taylor and Cartwright “decided” to leave Vanderpump Rules, Vanderpump laughed at the idea.

“Was I surprised what they decided?” Vanderpump replied. “Well, if you put it like that, yeah. I would have been really surprised.”

