VPR Alum ‘Didn’t Like’ Lisa Vanderpump’s Behavior at the Season 10 Reunion

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Jax Taylor, who left the Bravo series in 2020, gave his opinion about the first part of the show’s season 10 reunion special, which premiered on May 24. While recording the May 25 episode of his former castmate, Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” alongside his wife, Brittany Cartwright, Taylor shared he did not like how Lisa Vanderpump interacted with Tom Sandoval and Lala Kent during the reunion.

The father of one referenced that Vanderpump took issue with Kent for labeling Sandoval as “a dangerous human being” after she compared him to her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett. As fans are aware, Sandoval cheated on his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with her friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss. When Vanderpump stated “that’s actually a ridiculous stance to start saying Sandoval’s a dangerous person,” Kent replied, “I didn’t ask for anyone else’s opinion.” After the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star stated, “Well, you have my opinion,” the “4 U” singer told her, “Well, that’s great, I reject it.”

“He was sleeping to next [Madix], this was his life partner, if he could do that to her there’s something wrong with this person,” said Kent while Madix nodded in agreement.

During the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” episode, Taylor stated that he believes Vanderpump “was just like sticking up for Tom a little bit too much.”

“I didn’t like that at all. I don’t like she was kind of sticking up, going against Lala a little bit. I thought it was going to be a little different. I hope [the season 10 reunion] gets better,” said the reality television personality.

He also stated that he may hold his opinion about the season 10 reunion because he wants “to see Tom go down.”

Kristen Doute Reacted to Lisa Vanderpump’s Conversation With Lala Kent at the Season 10 Reunion

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute, who returned to the Bravo series after a three-year absence for the season 10 finale, spoke about Vanderpump’s interaction with Kent in the May 25 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.” She shared that she appreciated Kent’s comments to the “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer. She also stated that she does not believe Kent was “saying dangerous as in [Sandoval is] going to physically go harm someone.”

“Lisa Vanderpump, I’m sorry, but let’s all be a little smarter than to take that so literally from Lala, Lala’s not saying that Tom is going to physically harm someone. She’s saying he’s dangerous mentally, psychologically, and emotionally,” said Doute.

The former Bravo personality also stated Madix mentioned that a previous relationship caused her to have mental health and body image issues.

“She had underlying things that she was very honest about mental health, so being that now Tom her partner of 10 years is now essentially doing even worse than that, of course that’s dangerous to her well being,” said Doute. “I just wanted to clarify that because I think the way that Lisa — I don’t know if that was truly the way she felt it or took it, but the way she approached it was pretty much as if ‘Tom’s not dangerous.'”

Lisa Vanderpump Discussed Filming With Tom Sandoval

While speaking to Extra in May 2023, Vanderpump discussed filming an emotional scene with Sandoval for the season 10 finale. She stated that “he looked like a shell of a man” and explained why she decided to not “have more of a go at him.”

“They are like my children. It’s just like if your children’s done something wrong or like I said you know, I condemn what you do but not as a person, yeah, I felt like I had to somehow look forward and say it’s hopefully going to get better from here on in. And will it? I don’t know. Look at the reunion. That was a s*** show,” said Vanderpump.

On May 25, Vanderpump shared the clip of her conversation with Kent at the season 10 reunion on her Instagram account. In the caption, she wrote, “I love Lala but dangerous wasn’t the right word.”

Kent took to the comments section to respond to Vanderpump’s statement.

“I love you more, but narcissists are extremely dangerous to your mental health. They will deplete you in every way imaginable. This is not my opinion, this is extensive research done by professionals that I have had the honor or speaking to and who continue to educate me. ‘Dangerous’ is the the only word to use. If anyone cannot relate to what I’m saying or understand it, I envy them,” wrote the mother of one.