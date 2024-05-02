Jax Taylor Addresses Ugly Rumor Amid Split From Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor says there is no truth to rumors that he cheated on his wife, Brittany Cartwright, with their longtime publicist.

In an April 2024 interview, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star addressed a specific rumor that he hooked up with the duo’s friend and publicist Lori Krebs while in Canada for a promotional appearance.

“Oh, that, not again,” Taylor told Entertainment Tonight of the rumor. “That was all just hearsay, and it’s just a shame that that happened. But yeah, no, nothing happened there.”

Rumors about Taylor and Krebs surfaced earlier this year when they posed for a cheek-to-cheek photo together while in Montreal for an event without Cartwright. Some fans thought the photo seemed a little too cozy.

Taylor defended the photo during a February 2024 episode of the “When Reality Hits” podcast. “I don’t know if people know this or not, but Lori’s been in our lives,” he said. “She takes care of all of us. This was her hometown. She was really excited to have us there and it was just a lot of fun. People just need to relax.”

But later that month, Taylor and Cartwright announced they had separated after nearly five years of marriage. One month later, rumors about the reason for their split were fueled further when Cartwright appeared to unfollow both Taylor and Krebs on social media. The move took place while Taylor was once again in Canada with Krebs.

According to @bravoandcocktails, Krebs is no longer listed as a PR contact on Cartwright or Taylor’s Instagram bio.

Jax Taylor Said His Split From Cartwright Had Nothing to Do With Infidelity

Taylor remains adamant that his separation from Cartwright was not due to infidelity. “No no, and everybody just assumes when there’s a split there’s infidelity and there’s cheating,” he told ET in the April 2024 interview. “Believe it or not, there are other reasons too. I know I don’t have the best track record, but no. this was just a communication thing.”

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in early April, Cartwright said there was no cheating that she was “aware” of. “I don’t think so, I really don’t think so,” she said.

As for her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars’ speculating that Taylor had been unfaithful during their marriage, Cartwright replied, “I did all the digging like, we made sure that wasn’t true. Janet [Caperna] from ‘The Valley.’ She like dove in and was like ‘No no let’s figure everything out.’ So, we already knew that wasn’t true by that point. You know, I feel like there’s always rumors about Jax no matter what.”

Brittany Cartwright Talked About Dating Following Her Split From Jax Taylor

Cartwright has made it clear that she and Taylor are separated and can do what they want. But in a video interview with Us Weekly, she admitted that if Taylor started dating someone, she would not be happy about it. “I don’t think I would like it,” she said. “But we might end up… I’m not really sure.”

Cartwright also noted that it was “weird “to think about dating someone new because she has been with Taylor for nearly 10 years.

READ NEXT: Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star is Moving to The Valley