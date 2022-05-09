Fans Tore up Jax Taylor for New Instagram Video

Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” are poking fun at former star Jax Taylor’s man cave.

Taylor shared a video of his mancave in his Instagram Stories over the weekend and fans were quick to screengrab it and discuss what was in it. A Reddit thread was started titled, “Jax’s Mancave is ………… (fill in the blank in the comments )” where fans gathered to leave their thoughts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think Jax Taylor’s Mancave Is Cluttered and Looks Like an Applebees ‘This Is What My Personal Hell Looks Like’

“I feel like I’m looking at an I Spy book …” someone commented.

“Looks like props from the wall of a cheesy Nascar themed restaurant. Where beer cheese is definitely on the menu,” someone commented hinting at his wife’s beer cheese business. “My first thought was Applebee’s,” someone replied.

“It’s giving me Field of Dreams at the Las Vegas Forum Shops,” another wrote.

“Beer cheese is the wallpaper,” a fan commented.

“This is what my personal hell looks like,” someone wrote.

“is not as cool as he thinks it is. its giving me 13 yr old boy,” a fan pointed out. Another fan commented writing, “I have a 13 year old boy…and his room is tidier than this. Gross.”

Triggering my anxiety,” someone commented.

“He so much wants to be the prototype of what he thinks a suburban father is. The difference most fathers around my age in my neighborhood work real jobs and actually care about there kids enough that a social media post isn’t the first thing on there mind when they are hanging out with their son,” someone wrote. “I think this screams ‘look at me I am normal and have a heart. I am not Jax cheating on my wife anymore. I am Jason Cauci super dad.’ It is what a sociopath would think an ideal suburban father’s life would look like, and it looks like he turned the tv off and gave the kid back to Bratney and went back to watch foot porn on youporn right after he posted this pic. I find nothing redeeming about this family it looks like pure social media fakeness.”

“What in the TGI Fridays is this clutter?” a fan asked.

“Going to be featured on the next episode of American Pickers,” someone commented.

“Overcompensating,” someone wrote.

“What in the Hard Rock Cafe Kentucky hell is this ‘decorating’ scheme? (Emphasis on the scheme),” a fan asked.

“i cannot believe that mancave is so full of shit and he only has a tv mounted in the corner like a hospital room,” another fan wrote.

“The thought of having to dust that room makes me wanna cry,” someone wrote.

“It looks like he looked up ‘man cave’ on Amazon and bought whatever showed up,” a fan said.

“A literal nightmare. And why is he even trying to flex this mancave? It’s not even cool. And that TV sucks,” someone wrote.

“Tacky,” someone wrote.

Jax Taylor Shared Touching Tribute to Wife Brittany Cartwright on Mother’s Day

On Sunday, May 8, 2022, Taylor shared a photo of his wife Brittany Cartwright holding their son Cruz, who just turned 1.

The post was in honor of Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, the rock, glue, staples, rope and everything in between that keeps our family strong,” Taylor wrote. “Thanks for everything you do for Cruz and I. I personally think we need more than a day to celebrate all the amazing moms in the world. Cruz and I are so lucky to have you. We love you!”

Cartwright replied to the post, “I love you, thank you honey!”

