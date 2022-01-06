Jax Taylor Admits He Misses ‘Pump Rules’ & Reveals His Thoughts on Season 9

It has been a year since Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced that they would not be returning for a new season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Although this is difficult to share, [we] will not be returning for another season of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors,” Jax and Brittany said in a joint statement back in 2020, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. The statements, which were posted to Instagram, have since been deleted.

Since leaving “VPR,” the couple has welcomed a baby boy named Cruz, and has been keeping up a social media presence. The two want to return to reality television, and Jax has said that he and Brittany are just waiting for the right opportunity, but no official announcements have been made just yet.

Although Jax is no longer a part of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast, he does have some fond memories of the show. And while the former reality star has certainly slammed the series on numerous occasions, the truth of the matter is, he actually misses it — well, sort of.

Does Jax Really Miss Being on ‘VPR’?

Jax has made it seem like it was his decision to walk away from “VPR,” but Variety reports that he was actually fired from the reality show.

In a Q&A on his Instagram Stories on December 23, 2021, Jax was asked several questions, and he went through and decided which ones to answer. Someone asked him if he missed the show, and his response was a little bit surprising, given the way he’s talked about the show in the past.

“I miss the first couple [of] years… we had a lot of fun,” Jax wrote. Although Jax was pegged as the bad guy from the beginning, he does seem to miss that carefree lifestyle of just getting paid to hang out with his friends.

“I was paid a lot of money to be that douchebag, that villain, that guy. So of course I amped it up, that was part of my job,” he said on the April 8, 2021, episode of the “Daddy Issues” podcast.

Jax loves being a dad and his focus in life has certainly changed, but that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t miss the good times he had in years past.

What Does Jax Think of the Current Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Jax said goodbye to “VPR” along with several of the OGs, including Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, both of whom were fired by Bravo. And while that old crew has moved on in their lives, some fans wonder if any of them still tune in to the show. Well, we now know that Jax, for one, does not.

“What do you think of season 9 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’?” someone asked Jax in the Q&A on December 23, 2021. “I don’t watch it,” he responded.

Interestingly, he previously revealed that he is no longer in contact with his former boss, Lisa Vanderpump. “I don’t talk to Lisa now, I haven’t spoken to her. She’s in her own world, and I don’t really … she’s another one that, eh, I could care less about. She’s in her own world. Nothing mean against her. I just don’t really care either way,” Jax said on an Instagram Live back in March 2021, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet.

No word on whether or not that has changed over the past few months, but there was a blind shared by DeuxMoi in which the couple was rumored to be working on a new reality show — with Vanderpump at the helm. You can see the post on Reddit.

