Jax Taylor Reveals He & Brittany Cartwright Are Moving Out of California

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have made the decision to move.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” stars will be moving to Clearwater, Florida, according to Taylor himself. He revealed such during a Cameo to a fan that was shared on Reddit.

“We’re going to be moving there shortly,” Taylor said in the clip. “We’re just trying to figure out some logistics, but we will be moving to Clearwater, we can’t wait,” he added.

Taylor didn’t give any additional details about his upcoming move, and it’s unknown if he and Cartwright will be selling their home in California and relocating to Florida full-time, but based on his video message, that does seem to be the case.

Taylor’s Mother Lives in Florida & Taylor & Cartwright Have Visited Quite a bit

Aside from Taylor revealing his family’s plans to move to Florida in a recent Cameo, he and Cartwright haven’t openly talked about selling their home or relocating. Florida, however, seems like the one state that Taylor would consider moving to.

The former reality star has spent a great deal of time in Florida over the years. According to Tampa’s Creative Loafing, Taylor was in Pinellas County in 2014 for Thanksgiving. While he was in town, he helped promote his mother’s new salon, Bloom Salon and Spa, in Dunedin.

In the summer of 2017, Taylor and Cartwright visited with Taylor’s family in Tarpon Springs, according to the Daily Mail. They spent time on the beach and enjoyed all that the Sunshine State has to offer for about a week before jetting back to California.

In 2018, he and Cartwright traveled to the area again, taking in a Tampa Bay Lightning game the day before the holiday.

In January 2022, Taylor and Cartwright made a trip to Orlando to bring their 1-year-old son Cruz to Disney World for the very first time. Heavy got the inside scoop on the trip for Taylor’s friend — and Disney travel agent — Maria Lucido Kirnberger.

In April 2022, the Cauchi family traveled to St. Pete Beach where they enjoyed a vacation as a family. On April 2, 2022, he shared an update — but then quickly deleted the second half. “Wedding time in Florida and maybe a little house hunting,” he originally captioned a photo.

VPR Fans Have Reacted to Taylor’s Plans to Move to Florida

Several “Vanderpump Rules” fans have reacted to Taylor saying that he and Cartwright are moving to Clearwater. Most of the comments, however, haven’t been positive — or supportive.

“I bet he was offered his dream job managing social media for the church of scientology,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Taylor’s Cameo.

“Jax’s closet (not ran by Jax) foretold this,” another person added, suggesting that Taylor’s decision to sell some of his personal items suggested that he and Cartwright were cleaning out their home in preparation of an upcoming move.

“Jax probably thinks if they move to Florida their million dollar tax lien in California will just magically be dropped LOL,” a third comment read.

“He will be back in LA, before the end of the decade. Guys like Jax are here to take advantage of all the wannabe starlets. He will use the single dad card to buy sympathy and play the ‘reality tv ruined my life’ card,” someone else said.

