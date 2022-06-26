Jax Taylor Reveals Plan to Move Out of California

Jax Taylor opened up about his plans to move his family out of California. Taylor has lived in California for decades, but it sounds like it won’t be his forever home.

The longtime “Vanderpump Rules” star grew up in Michigan but moved to the Los Angeles area in 2005 when he was in his mid-20s, according to BravoTV.com. Taylor did some work as a model before landing a job at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant, where he worked as a bartender and scored a spot on her Bravo reality show.

Taylor put down even more roots in California in 2019 when he purchased a house in Valley Village with his wife, Brittany Cartwright. One year later, the couple announced their joint exit from “Vanderpump Rules.”

Now that they are parents — Taylor and Cartwright welcomed their son, Cruz, in April 2021– the former Bravo stars are rethinking their living situation.

Jax Taylor Told Fans He is Definitely Moving— One Day

On his Instagram story, on June 12, 2022, Taylor answered fan questions about his past talk about moving out of Los Angeles. When a fan asked, “When are you leaving California,” he replied, “No date yet but it’s gonna happen one day.”

After another fan asked, “Are you moving out of LA since it has become dangerous?” Taylor wrote, “Wife and I are from the Midwest- we just want our kids to grow up how we did, we both had amazing childhoods.”

Another fan told Taylor, “You need to live in KY!” in reference to his wife’s home state and where the two got married in 2019.

“It’s so beautiful here,” Taylor replied. “And I love all the family and friends I have met in the last 7 years.”

Taylor also shared an Instagram photo of him carrying his 1-year-old son on his shoulders through a family farm in Kentucky.

“So fortunate to have a family with a beautiful farm with animals for my son to grow up with,” he captioned the pic. “Nothing makes Britt and I happier than being out here enjoying God’s country.”

Taylor’s post received comments from fans and celebrity friends, including “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Noah Erb, who wrote. “Where you belong.” “[Noah Erb] yes sir,” Taylor replied.

“KY looks good on you all,” another fan wrote.

“You should get out of LA and raise your son in Kentucky. A wholesome upbringing,” another fan agreed.

Jax Taylor Has Been Talking About Moving for a While Now But It Hasn’t Always Been About Kentucky

Taylor has long talked about his desire to move out of California. He previously admitted he doesn’t want to raise his family there. During an Instagram Live with his fans in late 2021, Taylor talked about a potential move to Kentucky and even teased that he wants to open a steakhouse in the state someday.

According to Reality Blurb, at the time, he said he planned to make Kentucky his home “in the foreseeable future” if he could “talk Brittany into it.”

“I want to raise my kid in Kentucky [but] I’ve got to get Brittany on board,” he said.

But it hasn’t always been about going to Kentucky. Earlier this year, Taylor told a fan that he and Cartwright are moving to Clearwater, Florida“ very soon,” per a Cameo video that was reshared on Reddit.

In a May 23, 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Cartwright confirmed that she and Taylor “100 percent” will eventually “ move back closer to family,” but she didn’t confirm where,

“He’s the one that is wanting to do it more than me,” she said of a future move. “He’s the one that’s like pushing for it more than me. He wants either to move to Kentucky or Florida. So those are like his two options.”

Earlier in 2022, Taylor answered a fan on Twitter who asked him why he stays in California after saying he doesn’t want to live there. The former Bravo star admitted it’s only because he has new TV projects in the works. “Only reason why I am still here,” he admitted.

