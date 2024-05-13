‘The Valley’ Star Makes Surprise Career Announcement Amid Season 2 Renewal

Jax Taylor is ready to be a multi-bar owner.

“The Valley” star opened up in a May 2024 interview to reveal that he has more bar businesses in the works less than a year after opening Jax’s Studio City. Taylor also said he’d love to star in a restaurant-themed spinoff series.

“We’re opening, actually, two more locations — one in California and one is out of state,” Taylor told The Daily Dish in an interview. “I can’t say exactly where, but yeah. We’re really excited.”

Taylor hails from Michigan. He also once said he wanted to open a restaurant in Kentucky someday, according to Reality Blurb.

Taylor noted that his upcoming bars will have the same “sports bar” type of theme as Jax’s Studio City. The former Sur bartender also admitted that he would like to see more of his bar on the Bravo spinoff “The Valley” in the same way that Sur was the original centerpiece for “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I hope ‘The Valley can follow more of Jax’s Studio City,” he said of future storylines. “I mean, that’s kind of the dream, right? I could be the next Lisa Vanderpump.”

On May 9, Variety reported that “The Valley” has been renewed for a second season on Bravo.

Jax Taylor Previously Said Bars Hurt Relationships

During a June 2023 appearance on “The Toast” podcast, Taylor said owning a bar is a marriage killer. “Owning a bar, it’s the hardest thing to do, especially if you’re married,” he said at the time. “It’s like, your marriage will never last a band or a bar. No marriage will last that.”

Fast forward to August 2023 when Taylor first announced he was opening his own bar. Speaking on the “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany” podcast that month, Taylor announced he was “excited” to open “a neighborhood sports bar.” He admitted he previously said owning a bar is a “marriage killer.” “The difference is my wife is involved just as much as I am,” he said.

Taylor added, “The difference between some other people that we know that did a bar without their significant others is that I am involving mine.” His comment seemingly referenced how the Schwartz & Sandy’s bar opening negatively affected Tom Schwartz’s marriage to Katie Maloney.

Schwartz agreed that being a bar owner can put stress on a marriage. During a May appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” he said Taylor did a great job with his bar. But he added, “It’s a tough business. I know just enough to know it’s grueling and it’s rough on your personal relationships, and you know it’s all consuming,”

Less than six months after Jax’s Studio City opened, Taylor and Cartwright announced they had separated after nearly five years of marriage.

Jax Taylor Said the Bar Helped His Relationship With Brittany Cartwright

Fans have seen Taylor and Cartwright’s marital struggles play out during the first season of ‘The Valley.” In the season 1 episode, titled the “Gossip of the Group,” Taylor seemingly blindsided his wife when talking about having a second child together. Taylor said he didn’t want to think about trying for another baby while he was opening his bar.

“I just want you to know, having more kids requires more work. And we’re opening up a bar and you’re trying to add another kid,” he said. He added that he would have to work “a lot” once the bar was open and would be out most nights of the week.

In his confessional, Taylor said, “I can’t think of anything more overwhelming right now than bringing another child in this world. Brittany doesn’t see the big picture that I see. She sees rainbows and butterflies and money grows on a tree in the backyard.”

Following their split, Taylor told The Daily Dish that the bar has actually helped keep his relationship with Cartwright amicable. “It’s actually the one thing that’s been really great in Brittany and I’s life right now,” he said of the Ventura Avenue bar. “It’s the one thing that’s keeping us really strong.”

Amid the separation, he added, “It’s actually the thing that keeping us together. We both have a great time with it. We both love it. It’s our baby. Everyone loves coming to the bar.”

