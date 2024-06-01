Scheana Shay Shares Story of How Jax Taylor Reportedly Met Paige Woolen

Scheana Shay shared new details about Jax Taylor‘s relationship with model Paige Woolen.

“The Valley” star has been making headlines for his friendship with the 32-year-old Instagram/OnlyFans model three months after he announced his separation from his wife Brittany Cartwright. In addition to a long lunch date, Woolen joined Taylor at a birthday party for his pal Jeremy Madix at Jax’s Studio City. In a video posted by @bravobuds , Woolen was overheard joking that she’s pregnant.

Fans have wondered what is going on with Taylor and Woolen, and Shay gave some insight into how they met—and how Cartwright is handling things.

Speaking on her “Scheananagins With Scheana Shay” podcast on May 31, 2024, Shay alleged, “Apparently Paige’s dad won a round of golf at some like charity event to play a round of golf with Jax. And then he was like, ‘Oh, you should meet my daughter.’”

Shay did not reveal the timeline, but she noted that she sat near Woolen at a football game in 2023 and the model turned to her and reminded her she was once on her podcast.

“And I was like, I mean I’ve been doing this for like six and a half years now, but I’m like, I think I would remember,“ Shay said. “And I’m like racking my brain, and then she said, ‘Paige?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, the Dudes in the DMs girl. …So then when I heard that the dad introduced her to Jax, I was like ‘okay,’” Shay admitted.

Shay and pop culture expert Kiki Monique questioned the timing of Woolen’s dad meeting Taylor. They noted that if he knew enough about Taylor to bid on a golf game with him, he probably knew he was married or recently separated.

Scheana Shay Explained Why She Had Paige Woolen on Her Podcast 3 Years Ago

In 2021, Woolen was a guest on Shay’s podcast to promote her @DudesInTheDMs Instagram account, in which she shares inappropriate texts she receives from men. On May 31, Shay explained that she did not know Woolen at all before having her on her show.

“She was on my podcast a few years ago. I was still pregnant when she did my podcast,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star explained. “She was pitched as a guest from Action Park Media, who I used to be with. Because she has an Instagram account called Dudes in the DMs. And Nema [Vand] was like friends with her and she, I think did his podcast at the time. So, they’re like, ‘Oh, you don’t have a guest for next week. Do you wanna have Paige Woolen?’ And I was like, oh sure.”

“No idea who she was,” Shay reiterated. “So just wanna put that out there. It’s not like she was like a friend of mine. She was on my podcast because she was pitched by my company.”

Shay then addressed the joke Woolen made during her outing with Taylor.

“Jeremy Madix did a birthday event at Jax’s bar and Jax brought that girl Paige,” Shay said. “But after they sang ‘Happy Birthday,’ the ‘And I’m pregnant.’ I was like, this sense of humor that you think you have is not going to fly in this group, with this audience. There’s nothing funny about what you said. And by her saying that, it opened up a door to so many people to scrutinize Jax and Brittany’s parenting. Talk about [their son] Cruz and just, I know Brittany was really upset this weekend because of that.”

Jax Taylor Said He is Not Dating Paige Woolen or Anyone Else

In early May, Taylor told The Daily Dish he had no plans to date following his split from Cartwright. “I’m not dating. I’m not gonna ever date, no,” he said. “Even if things don’t work out between Brittany and I, I will never ever date or get married again.”

Amid the gossip about his friendship with Woolen, Taylor took to X to write, ”I am not dating anyone and I wish you all knew the full story of this situation… it’s not what you think.”

He elaborated on the May 31 episode of his “When Reality Hits” podcast.

“I want to put it out there that I’m not, I repeat not, dating anybody,” Taylor said. “I was seen out with someone. It was strictly just lunch. Obviously, Brittany and I are separated. I’m going to make that very clear. We’ve been separated for a long time. We’re trying to figure out a lot of different things right now, therapy, separation, maybe possibly dating other people. Trying everything before we have to go down the divorce road if that so be the case. But as of right now, we are both on the same page with dating other people. That it’s okay.”

“This is something that we talked about, and we were both on the same page about,” he continued. “We have a couple of rules with it but other than that this is what we’re exploring.”

“I am not dating anyone, nor do I plan on dating anybody,” the Bravo star added. “I don’t know if I’m ready to start the dating thing again, I don’t think I am yet, but we’re just hanging out right now and I’m hanging out with whoever. And I know Brittany is probably doing her thing too.”

