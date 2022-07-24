‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Shares Struggle With Anxiety: ‘I Just Get Worried’

A “Vanderpump Rules” alum has opened up about his anxiety which has hit an all-time high since he became a dad.

Jax Taylor sat down for a chat on “The Baby Dude” podcast where he opened up about how he’s feeling as a first-time dad and how things have been going for him at home with a 1-year-old.

“I’m all about these dad podcasts,” Taylor said. “Anything dad-related, I’m in it. I’m all in. This is kind of what I’ve been waiting for my whole life is to be part of this dad cult — this dad phenomenon,” he continued, adding that he’s really been looking forward to doing things with his son, Cruz, just like his dad did with him when he was young.

“He’s mobile, let’s just say that,” Taylor said. “The newest thing now is climbing on the couch and standing up on the couch. That scares the s*** out of me,” he added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Taylor Said He Has a Lot of Worry

Play

JAX TAYLOR : BABY DUDE DAD INTERVIEW From starring on Vanderpump Rules to being a new dad. Jax comes on and covers many dad topics in this new episode. He is raw and as truthful as ever. Listen to his dad story here and on all podcast platforms! 2022-07-18T01:52:20Z

Since becoming a dad, Taylor has found it challenging to live in California.

“I get anxiety leaving my house,” Taylor said on “The Baby Dude” podcast. “I really didn’t [think] that the pandemic did anything to me but now that everything’s coming back to life, I’m realizing that it did. I just get paranoid going out. I get anxiety. I don’t want to leave my house. I’m happy staying in. But soon as I leave my driveway, sometimes I just get worried, like, ‘what’s going to happen now? What’s going to happen next?'” Taylor explained.

Taylor said that if Cruz was old enough to ride bikes around the neighborhood, he wouldn’t feel comfortable letting him do so alone. The former reality star compared life in 2022 to when he was growing up and pointed out some major differences in the way people live now versus then.

Taylor Talked About Moving Out of Los Angeles

When asked how comfortable he is to raising his kid in Los Angeles, Taylor responded, “I don’t.” He believes that he and Brittany Cartwright will end up raising Cruz in the Midwest or in Florida once he gets a little bit older — likely before he goes to preschool.

This has been a conversation that Taylor and Cartwright have had many times and they’ve both talked about it on various interviews. During her sit-down with Scheana Shay on the “Scheananigans” podcast, Cartwright said that moving is in the cards.

“We talk about this like, every other day it changes. I think it all depends on — you know, we’re working on some projects and stuff — and I think it just depends on how those things go, if we move or not. But, if not, like, why not be closer to our family?” the mom of one said on the July 1, 2022, episode.

It’s not going to happen right this moment — until we know, like, some more about our future and everything. But … Jax is so tired of LA. He’s just so worn out and so over it. He’s been here for a long time… He’s from Michigan and I’m from Kentucky. It’s so different. I think he just gets tired of things,” she continued, adding that their house in LA isn’t for sale just yet.

READ NEXT: Kristen Doute Dragged for ‘Weird’ Comment About Jax Taylor