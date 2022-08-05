Fans Think Jax Taylor’s Post Was ‘Passive Aggressive’ & Aimed at Stassi Schroeder Amid Feud

A feud between Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder — and their respective spouses — doesn’t appear to be resolving any time soon.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” stars were all friends at one point (despite the fact that Taylor and Schroeder used to date), but something happened ahead of Schroeder and Beau Clark’s wedding that caused a major rift.

Schroeder and Clark have said that Taylor told them that he and Brittany Cartwright were going to travel to Italy for the nuptials but then they found out that Taylor sent a group text to some friends saying that he wasn’t going to go. Meanwhile, Cartwright has said that they had a number of unfortunate events happen — including the lack of passport for their 1-year-old son Cruz — that kept them from traveling overseas.

Since then, both sides have been talking about their feelings on the matter and fans think that shade has been thrown — most recently by Taylor.

Here’s what you need to know:

Taylor & Cartwright Are Attending Scheana Shay & Brock Davies’ Wedding in Mexico

Though they didn’t travel to Italy for Schroeder and Clark’s wedding, Cartwright and Taylor are going to Mexico for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding later this month.

Taylor took to his Instagram Stories in late July 2022 to confirm that his son’s passport arrived just in time. “Finally!!! After months and months @littlebabycauchi passport finally arrived this morning,” Taylor captioned a photo of the passport. “Mexico here we come,” he added.

Several fans though that his post was a dig directed at Schroeder.

“Yikesss so obviously directed at Stassi,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about Taylor’s passport post.

“So passive aggressive. No surprise there,” someone else wrote.

“Jax and Brittany keep making these passive aggressive digs at Stassi, implying Stassi is mad at them for things beyond their control. From what I read, Stassi was never mad about the logistics… it was the fact that 1. Jax and Brittany lied for months 2. Jax and Brittany didn’t communicate until the last second 3. Jax rage texted multiple people about Stassi and Beau, and Stassi and Beau saw the texts. It’s no wonder Stassi hasn’t accepted their apology, because the things Jax and Brittany are apologizing for, aren’t what Stassi is even mad about. They still haven’t taken accountability,” a third Redditor chimed in.

“These people are so dumb. They could’ve had his passport ready to go for Stassi‘s wedding but they used it as an excuse not to go instead,” another person added.

Schroeder Made a Move in the Feud, Apparently Sending a Message to Cartwright & Taylor

After the whole wedding drama went down, Cartwright and Taylor sent Schroeder and Clark money to cover their plates at the wedding — this according to Shay. Well, Shay also revealed that Schroeder sent the money back — and she added a little note to go along with it.

The move came after Cartwright talked about the feud on the July 1, 2022, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast,

“Stassi sent the money back,” Shay told Us Weekly. “Brittany had paid for the plates because she couldn’t make it. And said ‘Scheananigans podcast’ [as the note],” she added.

