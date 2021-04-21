The Special Meaning Behind the ‘Push Present’ Jax Taylor Bought for Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor gave Brittany Cartwright a push present after the birth of the couple’s first child. The former Vanderpump Rules star shared a photo of the stunning piece of jewelry on Instagram on April 18.

Jax chose to give Brittany a blue diamond ring that had a white diamond halo. The center blue stone appeared to be cushion cut, and somewhere between two and three carats. The ring was likely set in platinum.

“Push present to my wife, from Cruz and I,” Jax captioned a photo of the ring inside a ring box that he posted on his Instagram Story. A push present is a gift that a woman receives after giving birth. According to People magazine, “the gift is both meant to celebrate the new baby’s arrival and act as a sort of compensation for all of the discomfort women can experience throughout their pregnancy.”

While many women receive a piece of jewelry as a push present, the gift can pretty much be anything. For example, after Kylie Jenner gave birth to Stormi, she posted a photo of her “push present”; a black Ferrari.

Jax Went to Kyle Chan to Design the Perfect Ring

Kyle Chan is very well known amongst the stars. The Hong Kong born designer works in Los Angeles, and has designed jewelry for several celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and Mariah Carey, according to his website.

Chan has designed jewelry that has been featured on a few reality shows, including Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In addition, a green moss aquamarine necklace that he designed was featured in the film La La Land.

Chan started his business in 2010, working from a hospital room in Los Angeles. According to his website, Chan’s boyfriend was receiving cancer treatment at the time. Chan “spent eight hours a day making Wish bracelets.” He then started selling his creations in local shops, and quickly started attracting attention from celebrities like Miley Cyrus. Since then, Chan’s jewels have been sold in more than 300 different retail locations, according to his website.

The ring that Jax gave Brittany holds special meaning. Since their son, Cruz, was born in April, his birthstone is a diamond. This is likely why Jax chose to give Brittany a diamond, rather than, say, a sapphire, which is also traditionally blue. Additionally, Jax chose a blue diamond, because he and Brittany welcomed a boy.

Kyle Chan Also Designed Brittany’s $70,000 Engagement Ring

Jax and Brittany are huge fans of Chan’s work. In fact, Brittany’s engagement ring is also a Kyle Chan design. According to Bravo, Kyle and Jax are close friends.

Brittany’s engagement ring is a 3.14-carat, cushion-cut, white-diamond center stone that features a diamond halo. The ring’s setting actually looks similar to the push present that Jax recently purchased.

“Designing Jax and Brittany’s ring was very exciting and emotional to me, because they are close friends of mine that I adore. Making their ring was also a bit scary, because you absolutely want to make the perfect ring for people you care about,” Chan previously told Bravo’s The Lookbook.

Chan also designed the ring that Tom Schwartz gave to Katie Maloney when they got engaged.

