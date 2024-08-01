VPR Alum Releases Statement About Jax Taylor Seeking Mental Health Treatment

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Rachel “Raquel” Leviss shared a message about her former castmate, Jax Taylor, on Instagram.

In a July 31 Instagram post, Leviss noted that Taylor has decided to seek in-patient treatment to focus on his mental health.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of Jax’s mental health struggles and I wholeheartedly support his decision to seek treatment,” wrote Leviss.

Leviss then referenced she went to the Meadows treatment center in 2023 after she received backlash following her and Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal. She noted that Bravo personalities and fans speculated she was not at a mental health facility during her stay at the Meadows. According to Us Weekly, “Vanderpump Rules” personalities Peter Madrigal and Dayna Kathan stated that Leviss was not genuinely seeking mental health treatment, but was at a spa in two separate April 2023 Instagram comments.

“I pray that his news is met with the open-mindedness that mine lacked, as I faced mockery and accusations of simply being in a spa,” wrote Leviss in her July 31 Instagram post. “I hope he finds the healing that I did through my own journey. This situation highlights the urgent need for mental healthcare and accessible treatment for reality tv stars.”

The caption of the upload read, “Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Social Media Users Reacted to Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss’ Instagram Post

Leviss’ July 31 Instagram post received mixed responses from social media users. Some commenters shared they appreciated her message.

“These responses explain why reality TV is not advised. People are soooooo innately mean-spirited. Thank You for supporting another human’s mental health, Raquel! 👏👏👏,” wrote a commenter.

“Very kind message! If anyone can support him..it would be you…because you went through this too!” added another.

Some commenters, however, stated that they believed Leviss was not genuinely concerned about Taylor.

“If you actually cared you wouldn’t post this here. You just want people to believe the narrative that you are empathetic,” wrote a social media user.

“How did you manage you make this about you ..and Jax had nothing to do with your situation…im not even a Jax fan and this is ridiculous and a stretch,” added a different person.

Jax Taylor Opened up About His Mental Health on His Podcast

On July 30, TMZ reported that Taylor was receiving help for his mental health at an in-patient facility.

“Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast,” said Taylor’s representative to TMZ. “He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter.”

Taylor and his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, the mother of his 3-year-old son, Cruz, discussed his mental health during a June 2024 episode of their podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany.”

Cartwright stated that she encouraged Taylor to seek professional help for his mental health throughout their decade-long relationship. Taylor said he decided to go to a doctor to figure out ways to better his mental health following his and Cartwright’s separation.

“I went to the doctor’s and I broke down,” said Taylor on the “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany” episode.

Taylor said that he has “serious, serious anger” and has been suffering from “full-on panic attacks.” He also stated that he does not “want [Cruz] to see [him] acting like that.”

Brittany Cartwright Shared Why She Wanted to Separate From Jax Taylor

During an April 2024 appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Cartwright opened up about her decision to separate from Taylor after nearly five years of marriage. She stated she chose to leave their shared Valley Village home after an intense argument in January 2024.

“We just got into a big fight and I was just kind of like, ‘Okay, I’m packing up and me and Cruz are getting out of this toxic environment,'” said Cartwright on the podcast episode.

She also said she was unsure if she and Taylor would rekindle their relationship. TMZ reported that Taylor made similar comments about their separation in a July 2024 interview. While speaking to a paparazzi, Taylor said he did not know if he and his estranged wife will reconcile. Taylor also stated that he is not dating anyone amid his separation.

Taylor and Cartwright appeared together on the first season of the Bravo series, “The Valley.” The show’s upcoming second season does not yet have a release date.