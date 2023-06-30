Jax Taylor Names Former Co-Star as ‘Troll of the Week’

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Jax Taylor mentioned his ongoing issues with his former castmate, Lala Kent’s ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, who he stated owes him $75,000, on the June 27 episode of his podcast, PodcastOne’s “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,” co-hosted by his wife, Brittany Cartwright. While recording the podcast episode alongside Kent, Taylor named Emmett, who appeared in “Vanderpump Rules” seasons 8 and 9, as the podcast’s “troll of the week.” He clarified that Emmett has been his “troll of the week” since he started his podcast in April 2023.

“I’m still going through it with Randall, I don’t even know what to call him anymore, because he calls himself by a different name every week. I have my own personal names for him,” said Taylor.

He also stated that he does not “know what to do” to get his money back from Emmett.

“I’m lost here, he’s not returning any of my lawyer’s messages, it’s just been – it’s just been back and forth,” said Taylor.

During the podcast episode, Taylor asked Kent to give an update on her relationship with Emmett, who is the father of her two-year-old daughter, Ocean. She responded that she has limited contact with the movie producer, who she broke up with in October 2021. Kent also apologized to Taylor for bringing Emmett “in [his] life.”

“I feel really guilty about the lives that I brought this, like, degenerate into,” said Kent.

Jax Taylor Spoke About Giving Randall Emmett a Loan

Reality Blurb reported that in the May 2 “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany” episode, Taylor stated that the movie producer has neglected to pay back his $75,000 loan. The Michigan native said he had invested in three of Emmett’s movies to receive a producer credit before Kent broke up with him in October 2021. He stated this became an issue when a film was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Every other movie I invested in, I got my loans back, I never thought it would be an issue,” explained Taylor. “So COVID hit so, well, okay, that sucks. But I expect to get money back, the movies not going to happen, well, that didn’t happen. But he made some b***** excuse and now he’s filming other movies, where okay, if you are filming other movies, I should get my money back. Where did that $100, 000 go?”

He also stated that Emmett has given back a quarter of the $100,000 loan. He stated that he was willing to move on from the situation if the movie producer gave him $50,000 more. Taylor went on to say that he needs to have the bridge loan returned to him because he is “not Paramount, where [he has] these huge budgets, [and] insurance that covers things like this.”

“I am Jax Taylor, a family man that you took money from,” said the father of one.

In addition, he claimed Randall Emmett goes by the name “Randall Ives.”

“I think because is name is so shot in this town,” said Taylor.

The couple gave an update on the situation on the May 16 episode of their podcast. Taylor stated that his “lawyer reached out to [Emmett’s] lawyer and he has gone radio silent. Cartwright also encouraged fans to “blast him on Instagram.” He also labeled Emmett as “a scumbag.” In addition, Taylor claimed that he was contacted by others who have had similar experiences with the movie producer.

“I actually got two more emails from people that I can’t say their names that’s saying that he is delinquent on paying them, so I’m not the only one,” said Taylor.

Lala Kent Opened Up About Her Breakup With Randall Emmett

Following her 2021 breakup from Emmett, Kent has maintained the movie producer was unfaithful throughout their relationship. In an April 2022 interview on the “Tamron Hall Show,” the “4 U” singer shared that she had difficulty publicly navigating her split. She shared that she has been able to persevere because she needs to take care of her child.

“I don’t have the option to sit back and cry, I have a child to provide for,” said Kent.

She also stated that her situation with Emmett is “a very terrifying thing to think about” because “the person [she had] been sleeping next to for the last six years was nothing like who [she] thought he was.”

“There’s so much that I know that I have chosen not to share. I have kept it very vague but I had no choice but to leave,” said Kent.