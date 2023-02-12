Jax Taylor Teases New TV Project 2 Years After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Exit

Jax Taylor is teasing a new TV project more than two years after his exit from “Vanderpump Rules.” In February 2023, the former Bravo star responded to fans who asked him if he was involved in a rumored reality show for the E! network.

On February 10, 2023, a fan retweeted a message to Taylor that said, “Jax is filming his new show House of Villains.” When the fan asked the former VPR star, “Is this true?” Taylor replied, “Sure is.”

A day earlier, Taylor hinted that something was in the works when he tweeted, “This is the craziest thing I’ve ever been a part of in my life but having a lot of fun.”

Heavy has reached out to Taylor’s rep for comment.

Fans Reacted to Jax Taylor’s Tweet

Taylor’s tweet comes after a rumor on Reddit named him as a cast member on a new reality show hosted by Anna Delvey, tentatively titled “House of Villains.” Other potential contestants listed include MTV star Johnny Bananas, “Big Brother” winner Rachel Reilly, “The Bachelor’s” Corinne Olympios, “Flavor of Love’ veteran Tiffany Pollard, “Survivor” alum Johnny Fairplay and more.

E! has not confirmed that the villain-themed show is in the works, but Taylor did retweet a couple of comments from fans about the possible show.

“Im calling it right now @johnnybananas and @mrjaxtaylor r gonna be buddies and jax is going to lose his s*** with the ‘DJ’ guy from love is blind,” tweeted one fan.

“I’ll be watching. I mean how could I not with @mrjaxtaylor in the mix. They call him a ‘Villain.’ And I just keep thinking of him as Gaston. A Halloween or cosplay costume that needs to happen now,” another wrote.

“I’m actually really excited to see the dynamic between you and @johnnybananas,” another wrote to Taylor.

Taylor also gave a thumbs-up to this fan comment: “I’m so happy my prayers have been heard and the number one guy in the group @mrjaxtaylor is going to be back on my television screen again manifesting is real you guys..life is good.”

Taylor has long said that he would be open to returning to reality TV after eight seasons on “Vanderpump Rules.” In a 2021 interview with “Access,” the dad of one revealed that he’d be interested in doing something that’s “in the middle of Vanderpump and Housewives.”

He also explained why he still lives in California after repeatedly saying that doesn’t want to raise his family there. “Because we got new projects in the works here,” Taylor tweeted in March 2022.” [TV] will be back soon. Only reason why I am still here.”

Jax Taylor Previously Said He Was Paid to be a ‘Villain’ on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

If the show Taylor is filming is indeed about reality TV villains, that wouldn’t be a stretch. Taylor has claimed that he was given a villain edit on “Vanderpump Rules” and that he sometimes even amped it up.

During an appearance on the “Daddy Issues” podcast in April 2021, Taylor teased that he felt pressure to “put on a good show” so he could get a paycheck from Bravo.

“I cannot tell you how happy I am not to be part of that show anymore,” he said of ‘Vanderpump Rules.” “It’s weight that’s lifted off me that I don’t have to be that person….that douchebag, that villain, that guy. …The only thing I’m gonna miss about it is the paycheck.”

According to Pedestrian, in an Instagram Live that same month, Taylor went so far as to claim that he faked some scenes to portray himself as the bad guy.

“I put in nine years. It’s a long time to be lying to the fans. Because it’s not true. A lot of the stuff I was doing was just not real,” he said, adding that he was given a classic “villain edit.”

“The show is highly edited. All they did was show me blow up and go crazy all the time,” the former “Vanderpump Rules” star said.

READ NEXT: ’Vanderpump Rules’ Star Teases Uncomfortable’ Season 10