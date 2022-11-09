Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Has Considered Returning to the Show

A former “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed that a return to the series has come up in conversation over the past several months.

On November 7, 2022, Jax Taylor did an Instagram Live during which he said that he has thought about returning to the series, which he left in 2020. While Taylor maintains that he and his wife Brittany Cartwright left the program on their own, Variety previously reported that the two were actually fired.

Nevertheless, Taylor said that he would return to the series — possibly — but he’d have to have some control. Although he didn’t go into detail about that control, it seems as though he’d want to have his name in the credits, perhaps as an executive producer. Ultimately, however, Taylor said he really wants his television career to take him somewhere else.

Here’s what you need to know:

Taylor Has Been Trying to Get the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ OGs Their Own Spinoff

A “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff has been discussed amongst fans — and amongst the cast — as many of the OGs of the show are in different places in their lives and the show doesn’t really fit in with what they’re doing today.

For example, the vast majority of the original cast has moved on with their lives, many getting married and having children, and no longer working at Vanderpump’s SUR lounge, which was once the very foundation for the show.

During his live, Taylor expressed wanting to do a spinoff type of reality show so that fans can see how the cast has grown and changed. He explained that he’s in a very different place in his life and is no longer out partying until the wee hours of the morning since he has become a dad.

Other people who could be included in a potential spinoff would be Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute. Taylor mentioned Doute by name and said that she’s got something going on that would be great for television, though he refused to elaborate despite fans asking him for the scoop.

Taylor Has Been Teasing a Return to Reality Television for Months

Taylor saying that he is trying to get back on television isn’t actually anything new. In fact, the former reality star has expressed a desire to do another show after he parted ways with Bravo.

In March 2022, a Twitter user asked Taylor why he and Cartwright don’t move out of California.

“Because we got new projects in the works here… [TV] will be back soon. Only reason why I am still here,” he responded.

A few months prior, he mentioned getting back on television and said it would happen “soon.”

“We will be back on TV again soon. My wife and I are just trying to figure out what we’re going to do. Have a little fun… Maybe get the old gang back together and figure out a new project because we need to get back on TV,” Taylor said in a Cameo that was sent to a fan and shared on Reddit in December 2021.

On his recent Instagram Live, Taylor explained that these things take time but he assured fans that things are in process.

