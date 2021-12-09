Jax Taylor Called Out on Social Media Amid Children’s Book Deal

Jax Taylor was called out on social media ahead of the release of his upcoming children’s book— for a surprising reason.

In a Reddit thread, a poster shared a screenshot of the controversial former “Vanderpump Rules” star’s Instagram story. The post featured a picture of the Staples Center in Los Angeles as the signage was being taken down to make way for a new logo. The iconic sports and music venue will be called the Crypto.com Arena amid a rebranding, per L.A.’s KTLA News.

In the caption to his post, Jax wrote, “Good by #staplescenter.”

Jax Taylor’s Spelling Error Was Roasted on Reddit

In the Reddit post, the OP pointed out Jax’s spelling faux pas for the word “goodbye” and noted that he’s about to be a published author.

“Good by grammar. Hello children’s book author,” the Redditor wrote.

Other commenters noted that it is “insane” how often Jax misspells words. One wrote that the former Bravo star “obviously never spell checks his posts.”

“It took me way too long to figure out he’s trying to say goodbye. How do you mess up goodbye?” one Redditor wrote.

“As a person over 8, how do you misspell this?” another asked.

“Every teacher who passed his dumba** should face consequences,” another agreed. ”His spelling & writing are @ a lower elementary level, & I can‘t imagine his reading is any better.”

Others speculated that Jax may misspell words on purpose as a way to get his “engagement numbers up” from followers who direct message him to let him know about his errors.

Others noted that Jax recently announced that he wrote a children’s book.

“Jax thinks by having the writing ability of a child that makes him a children’s book author,” a commenter joked.

But others defended the dad of one.

When one Redditor noted, “I’m ready for the down votes, but ‘good by’ is an acceptable spelling of the word goodbye. It’s literally in the dictionary, ” another commenter added, “Yes thank you. Good-by is acceptable and seen often in classic American literature. Not that Jax knows that lol.”

Jax’s grammatical errors have been pointed out before. He has even blocked followers on social media over it.

“Jax Taylor blocked me cuz I corrected his grammar and spelling lmao,” wrote a Twitter user in 2016.

“I was blocked by reality TV actor Jax Taylor for pointing out a spelling error,” another revealed in December 2020.

Jax Recently Announced That He Wrote a Children’s Book That Will Be Published Next Year

In November 2021, Jax told “Access” that he has written a children’s book that will be published in mid-2022. The former Bravo star revealed that he wrote a children’s book as an “homage” to his late father, Ronald Cauchi, and as a way for his young son, Cruz, to learn more about the grandfather he never got to meet.

“I decided to do a book not just like any book. I did a children’s book,” Jax told Access in a video interview.

Jax explained that he lost his father four years ago and wanted to incorporate his memory into his own son’s life. Jax and his wife Brittany Cartwright welcomed their baby boy in April 2021.

“So I did an homage, kind of a like a love letter, to my son about my father,” he said. “It’s just, I did a children’s book. I’m really, really proud of it. It should be coming out the summer of 2022.”

Jax was very close with his father. He noted that the tribute is to “the man he was and how I plan on raising my son like my father raised me.”

