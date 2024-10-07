Jax Taylor Says Fans Will Be ‘Shocked’ by His Relationship Update

Jax Taylor gave an unexpected relationship update. Months after his split from Brittany Cartwright, “The Valley” star revealed that he is once again best friends with Tom Sandoval.

On the October 3, 2024 episode of the “When Reality Hits” podcast, Taylor admitted, “Tom Sandoval has reached out to me more than anybody. And I know people are going to be shocked by that. I’ve been hanging out with him a little bit more lately.”

Taylor said Sandoval contacted him when he was getting treatment at an in-patient mental health facility over the summer.

He added, “I was shocked because I hadn’t heard from him in a long time, and now I probably talk to Tom three to four times a week. He comes to the bar he sings karaoke. I just hung out with him and his mom and it was great to see him. And I love Tom and I always will always love him no matter what he does. He’s my best friend along with Tom Schwartz. They’re both my best friends.”

“People make mistakes in life,” Taylor noted. “But you gotta move on from it and you gotta figure forgive each other at some point.”

Taylor and Sandoval had an up-and-down relationship when they were co-stars on “Vanderpump Rules.” They were estranged for several years before Sandoval’s headline-making cheating scandal occurred in 2023.

Jax Taylor Skewered Tom Sandoval After Scandoval

In March 2023, Sandoval became embroiled in the “Scandoval” cheating scandal when his affair with former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss was discovered.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” soon after, Taylor alleged that Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend Ariana Madix throughout their nine-year relationship.

“100 percent. 100 percent,” Taylor claimed, noting that he “was there” when Sandoval cheated on Madix with Annemarie Kunkel, later known as “Miami Girl” on the show. “Not only the Miami situation. That was week one of [his relationship with Madix], by the way. There’s been other times,” Taylor alleged.

Taylor also told Entertainment Tonight, “He’s done this before and nobody believed me. It’s just not his first time.”

Taylor skewered Sandoval in multiple interviews after the cheating scandal broke. “He’s never really cared about anyone else but himself,” Taylor told Rolling Stone of Sandoval in May 2023. “He’s very narcissistic, and when he does things for other people, he uses it against them.”

He also spoke out to Us Weekly in July 2023, telling the outlet that Sandoval’s “tone-deafness and self-unawareness and selfishness is just on another level.”

“I think something’s going on upstairs. I think he’s got a few screws loose, personally,” Taylor said of his Bravo bestie.

Jax Taylor Said He Doesn’t Think He Can Have a Healthy Romantic Relationship

While all is good with him and Sandoval, Taylor said his romantic future is another story. He told The Daily Dish in early May that he had no plans to ever date again. “I’m not gonna ever date, no,” he said. “If things don’t work out between Brittany and I, I will never ever date or get married again.”

On his October 2024 podcast, Taylor admitted he doesn’t think he is capable of having a “healthy relationship” amid his mental health struggles and impending divorce.

“I don’t think so,” he said. “I don’t think it’s in the cards for me to have a healthy relationship. The only person I want to have a healthy relationship with is my son and that I will have a healthy relationship. ”

“As far as a significant other, if you’re asking me today, right now, I don’t think that’s possible for me.,” Taylor added. “Just because I’m still like I said I just got out of a treatment center. I’m going through a divorce, I’m single for the first time in 10 years. I’m trying to still figure myself out, I’m trying to make the right decisions for myself and for my son.”

Taylor said he would definitely “go out you know and mingle” but has no interest in pursuing a serious relationship.

In September 2024, Taylor posted to Instagram to reveal that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.