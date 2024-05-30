VPR Star Says Jax Taylor Doesn’t Want Her on ‘The Valley’ Because She’ll Call Him Out

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay thinks her former castmate Jax Taylor is worried she will confront him.

During the May 24 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay reacted to Taylor saying he did not believe she or Lala Kent should star in the “Vanderpump Rules” spin-off series, “The Valley.” As fans are aware, Taylor, his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute are past “Vanderpump Rules” cast members who now film for “The Valley.”

Shay stated that she believed Taylor was afraid she and Kent would confront him for his behavior if they were full-time “Valley” stars.

“I also saw that for the second time on his podcast, he has said that he does not want me or Lala to join ‘The Valley.’ Because it would be disrespectful to the current cast. And, like, no one wants us,” said Shay. “I’m like, ‘Actually Jax, I just think you don’t want us. If we did a poll, these are all our friends [on ‘The Valley’]. You are afraid of me and Lala being on the show because we’re going to call you out for the [expletive] we actually know.’”

According to Shay, Taylor and Cartwright originally wanted her and her husband, Brock Davies, to star in “The Valley.” She stated she thinks Taylor changed his tune because they are not currently on good terms.

“But now that we are in a little bit of, ‘You blocked me on Instagram’ phase. It’s like ‘We don’t want Scheana. Because it’s disrespectful to the cast,'” said Shay.

Brittany Cartwright Shared Her Thoughts About Her Estranged Husband

Cartwright announced her separation from Taylor in February 2024. Taylor was photographed spending an afternoon with model Paige Woolen on May 25, as reported by BravoTV.com.

Cartwright gave her opinion about Taylor in a May 26 Instagram Story. According to BravoTV.com, the mother of one shared a video where a social media user criticized Taylor’s behavior toward her. Cartwright thanked the “Valley” fan, writing, “Thank you, & imagine what I’ve been through behind closed doors.”

Brittany Cartwright Opened up About Her Decision to Step Away From Jax Taylor in an April 2024 Interview

Cartwright opened up about her decision to take space away from her marriage in an April 2024 interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. The mother of one stated she chose to leave after she and Taylor had an intense argument. She shared she did not want her and Taylor’s 3-year-old son, Cruz, to live in “a toxic environment.”

“We just got into a big fight. And I was like, ‘Okay. I’m packing up. And me and Cruz are getting out of this toxic environment,'” said Cartwright.

The Kentucky native also shared why she, and not Taylor, has been living at an Airbnb.

“Jax is really stubborn. He was not about to leave the house. Even if I paid for the Airbnb, which I offered,” said Cartwright.

In addition, Cartwright said she was not sure if she would reconcile with Taylor.

“I don’t know. I’m so up in the air right now. Like right now, I’m like loving my space,” said the 35-year-old.

In addition, Cartwright stated she was not opposed to dating during her separation from Taylor.

“I’m down to, like, hang out with somebody,” said Cartwright. “I think separating is about figuring out what you want in your future.”

New episodes of “The Valley” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.