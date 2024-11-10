Jax Taylor Calls Out ‘Sad’ Scheana Shay After Podcast Diss

Jax Taylor called out Scheana Shay and her husband Brock Davies after they talked about him on the “Scheananagins With Scheana Shay” podcast.

On the November 8 podcast, the “Vanderpump Rules” couple talked about an event at the preschool their daughter Summer goes to along with Taylor’s son, Cruz, and Lala Kent ’ s daughter Ocean. Shay noted that Taylor reunited with Randall Emmett, the estranged ex-fiance of Kent. The two men have been in a long feud over money.

In a post on his Instagram story, Taylor fired off an angry response. “Imagine having absolutely no content for your podcast so you have to stoop as low as to talk about your friend’s personal life and private moments at your child’s school,” he wrote. “Anything for a click or a buck with these two. Very sad.”

Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Claimed Jax Taylor Hugged Randall Emmett

On the podcast episode, Shay and Davies answered fan questions. One fan asked if the two ever saw Taylor or Emmett at school drop-off or if they ever had any awkward run-ins with their friends’ exes. (Taylor shares Cruz with his soon-to-be ex-wife Brittany Cartwright.)

“Unfortunately, yes,” Shay said.

When another asked if Taylor and Emmett came face to face at school and if so, did Taylor bring up the money that the film producer owes him, Davies replied, “No, they embraced each other!”

“It was so weird,” Shay added. “We were at our school barbecue. [Our friend] Marciano was with us, and I was like, Marciano, go eavesdrop.’ Go listen to like what they’re saying. And Jax was just talking about like being single and his new condo.”

Davies chimed in to add, “His new car, his truck’s getting delivered.”

“Doesn’t this man owe you like $75,000 and you’re just like talking? What is happening? It was so weird,” Shay said.

Davies described the situation as “annoying” and asked his wife how she “stuck around with dealing with the Jax and Brittany” for so long. Shay explained that she loves Cartwright and that’s why she deals with Taylor.

Jax Taylor Claimed Randall Emmett Owed Him $75,000

Taylor used to be close friends with Emmett, but he stopped speaking to him several years ago. On the May 2, 2023, episode of the “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany” podcast, Taylor stated that Emmett owed him $75,000 in an unpaid loan. “The Valley” star claimed he invested in one of Emmett’s movies that was canceled during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and the producer never returned the money. “I am Jax Taylor, a family man that you took money from,” Taylor said as he questioned where the money went.

During a 2024 appearance on the “Watch What Happens Live After Show,” Taylor said Emmett wouldn’t return his calls. “That guy is — I can’t think of a bigger scumbag in the world than that guy,” he said of his former friend. “The stuff he’s done to Lala, the stuff he put her through, the stuff he’s put me through — I haven’t spoken to him. He won’t return my calls. He owes me money amongst everybody else in the world.”

READ NEXT: Bravo Star Shares Photo From Secret Wedding