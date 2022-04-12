Fans React to Jax Taylor Showing Off His Abs on Instagram

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, exited the hit Bravo series following its eighth season, which premiered in 2020.

On April 6, 2022, Taylor shared a series of photos and videos, in which he showed off his physique, on Instagram. The first image showed the former Bravo personality lifting his black tank top while smiling brightly. The top of his boxers from the brand Step One were visible in the shot. The next slide consisted of a video of the 42-year-old walking while holding two kettlebells. In the following photo, Taylor continued to give his Instagram users a glimpse of his abdomen. The final clip featured him pulling weights.

In the caption of the post, Taylor advertised for Step One. He asserted that the brand had “the worlds [sic] comfiest boxers” that “are made from organic bamboo and have Ultraglyde panels which get rid of any chaffing which can be a serious problem in the heat.”

“If you’re an active person like myself and sweat a lot you will love these boxers, I have yet to find another company who makes such a solid product for guys like myself,” read a portion of the caption.

Cartwright, who is the mother of Taylor’s son Cruz, was quick to comment on her husband’s Instagram post.

“Wooooo hoooooo hubba hubby 😍🔥❤️🙌,” wrote the mother of one.

Fans Reacted to Jax Taylor’s Post

Several fans also took the time to compliment Taylor.

“I swear Jax you age backwards!!! 🔥🔥,” wrote a commenter.

“Dad life looks good on you Jax ❤️ it,” added another.

“Yeah I did notice the boxers, but you’re one good looking 🔥dad,” shared a different person.

“You look amazing Jax❤️,” commented a fan.

“You look amazing 🔥 you get better with age 😍 I miss seeing you & your beautiful wife on tv 😢 but so glad to see how happy you are ❤️,” chimed in a fifth Instagram user.

Jax Taylor Spoke About Leaving ‘Vanderpump Rules’ in October 2021

In an October 2021 interview on “The Doctors,” Taylor asserted that he would not be interested in being on “Vanderpump Rules” again. He stated that he left the series because he believed “it was time for [his] wife and [he] to move on.”

“I am 42 years old. I am a father now. Just the idea of going back to that world of going back to the arguing and the fighting with people half my age, it was just a lot of anxiety, you know, you gotta film it and you’ve got to live through it again,” said Taylor.

He then clarified that he “loved the show.”

“I had a great time on the show. I got family and friends on the show. I have nothing bad to say about it, it was just my time to move on,” stated Taylor.

The father of one also briefly spoke about being a parent to Cruz, who was born in April 2021.

“Everyday is a new adventure. I, you know, just love being a dad. I’ve been very blessed so far,” said the former reality television personality.

