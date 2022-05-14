Did Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Skip Stassi Schroeder’s Wedding?

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were supposedly among the wedding guests invited to Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s wedding in Rome, Italy, but they decided not to attend.

On May 11, 2022, a source told Bravo and Cocktails that Schroeder’s ex and his wife — whom she and her husband are good friends with — were indeed on the guest list.

“Jax and Brittany were invited but canceled their trip,” an anonymous source told the outlet. “Funds low?” the source added, suggesting that money may have kept Taylor and Cartwright from attending.

Schroeder had a much larger guest list but ended up cutting things down. There were about 35 people in attendance at the couple’s soiree in Rome.

Taylor & Cartwright Attended Schroeder & Clark’s First Wedding

Taking a trip to Italy can be quite an ordeal. Aside from the expenses of airfare, lodging, and food, traveling with a child can also be difficult. Not to mention, coronavirus is still at play on some level, so some people don’t feel safe traveling abroad.

While it is not completely clear why Taylor and Cartwright chose not to attend the Schroeder-Clark wedding in Rome, they were on-hand when the couple exchanged vows the first time around.

On the original day that Schroeder and Clark were supposed to get married in Rome (they canceled their wedding due to the pandemic), they decided to hold a small ceremony in California instead.

“Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway. I am so proud to be your wife @thegoodthebadthebogie,” Schroeder captioned an Instagram post on October 7, 2020. She revealed that they tied the knot, officially, in September 2020.

According to Us Weekly, several VPR stars past and present were in attendance, including Lala Kent and her then boyfriend Randall Emmett, Taylor and Cartwright, and Kristen Doute. The outlet reported that several people did not attend that wedding, including Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval.

Blind Claims Some People Weren’t Invited to Schroeder & Clark’s Wedding in Italy

Schroeder and Clark arrived in Rome a few days before their wedding. They had been taking in some of the sights and, of course, the food, with friends leading up to their special day.

Schroeder’s best friend Taylor Strecker officiated the wedding while her other bestie Katie Maloney served as her maid of honor. Maloney’s ex-husband Tom Schwartz also made the trip.

Clark had a best man and the couple’s 1-year-old daughter served as flower girl.

Fans were quick to notice that there were several people in Schroeder’s circle who weren’t at the wedding — such as Doute. According to the blind, Doute wasn’t even invited. She boarded a plane to Hawaii with her boyfriend Alex Menache the day before Schroeder’s wedding.

Perhaps less surprising, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were also not invited, the source claimed. Scheana Shay and her fiance Brock Davies also didn’t go, though the source claims that they were indeed invited.

Evidently, Schroeder’s pal Lala Kent was also invited, but she is on tour and was unable to make it.

