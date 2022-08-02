Jax Taylor Reveals Why His Son Cruz is Working

Jax Taylor opened up about why he put his 1-year-old son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, to work.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, welcomed their first child in April 2021, less than six months after announcing their joint exit from the Bravo reality show.

Since that time, Taylor has teased several future projects but has not returned to television. Taylor has also joked about his employment status with fans. During a July 26, 2022, Instagram Live, the former Bravo star answered a fan who asked him what he is doing for a living now that he’s not on reality TV.

“What am I doing for a living? I have a lemonade stand on the weekends. Come by!” Taylor joked. “It’s a great lemonade stand, it’s fresh, too. That’s the gig right now.”

But other fans were more interested in why it appears that Taylor’s toddler has been working instead of him.

Jax Taylor Confirmed That Cruz Has Been Working as a Model & Baby Actor

During his IG Live, Taylor was asked if it’s true that Cruz is working. The Bravo star confirmed that’s the case, and he explained how his son’s career started—and when it could end.

“Cruz has been working, he has been working,” Taylor revealed. “He’s done a couple commercials, he’s done a couple modeling jobs.”

“I’m gonna do it for a little while but then if he doesn’t like it I’m gonna pull him,” the dad of one added. “We’re basically just doing it to see if he enjoys it, and then he’s got to work a couple jobs with Brittany which has been a lot of fun. So we’re just kind of seeing what he likes, what’s going on with it. If he likes it, great, if he doesn’t, then he’ll stop it.”

Jax Taylor Has Joked That He’s a Stage Dad

My little actor on set today! 🎬💜 pic.twitter.com/4N9GnpVs5i — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) July 12, 2022

Cartwright has been an ambassador for Jenny Craig’s Max Up program and has shared the progress of her 40-pound weight loss with fans via a series of commercials and promotional videos, sometimes with Cruz on-set.

During the filming for Cartwright’s Jenny Craig ads, Taylor has been photographed on the set with Cruz and has joked that he’s a “stage dad.”

In July 2022, the former SUR bartender posted a photo of his son on Twitter with the caption, “My little actor on set today!”

In a second tweet, Taylor shared a video of Cruz getting his hair done by a stylist. “#Stagedad. Giving this movie star a quick diaper check before we hit set,” he captioned the clip.

On social media, some commenters roasted Taylor for touting his son as an “actor” while he hasn’t appeared to work since leaving “Vanderpump Rules” in December 2020.

But Taylor has been calling Cruz as an actor for more than a year. According to Reality Blurb, when Cruz was just two months old, his proud papa posted a photo of him asleep in his car seat after a busy “shoot” for a commercial.

“Passed out talent after his first commercial shoot,” Taylor captioned the pic. “#Prouddad.”

