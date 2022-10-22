‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Lash Out at Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright decided they wanted to get their son his very first haircut. After letting Cruz’s blond hair grow down to his shoulders, the former “Vanderpump Rules” stars entrusted Taylor’s sister Jenny Cauchi to do the honors.

During a trip to Michigan in October 2022, Taylor and Cartwright shared that they had cut Cruz’s hair. “First hair cut!!! Ahhhhh I’m dying,” Cartwright captioned a photo of Cruz’s chopped ponytail on her Instagram Stories. She then shared a picture of Cruz wearing a cape showing off his new “big boy haircut.”

“His auntie @jennylynn1884 got to give him his first hair cut,” Cartwright captioned another photo on her Stories.

Several people reacted to Cruz’s new look in the comments section of Cartwright’s post, but several also lashed out at Cartwright and Taylor.

Some Fans Thought Cartwright & Taylor Waited too Long to Cut Cruz’s Hair

Some “Vanderpump Rules” fans hadn’t been shy about expressing their feelings when it came to Cruz’s long hair. And while those people are likely very happy that Cruz is now rocking short hair, several still lashed out at Cartwright and Taylor for waiting so long.

“Its ABOUT TIME,” one person wrote.

“Finally,” someone else said.

“Omg! I always thought you had a girl,” a third Instagram user commented, adding a string of crying with laughter emoji.

“I hope she got rid of that ridiculous man bun! He is adorable,” a fourth comment read.

“Finally now he looks like a cute little boy,” added another social media user.

Several people came to Cartwright and Taylor’s defense, speaking to those voicing their negative opinions on Cruz’s long hair.

“So let me get this straight. A mom posts pics of her adorable boy getting his first haircut. How could there possibly be any negative comments! Unreal! He is a beautiful child of God, regardless of his hair length,” read one comment defending the post.

“Some of the comments on here are so unnecessary. This is a BABY you’re talking about! How would you feel if someone was saying this about your kid?” someone else chimed in.

Taylor Loves Being a Dad

Despite the negative feedback from various social media users — and the constant concern for Cruz’s hair — Taylor has loved this new chapter of his life and has frequently opened up about how becoming a day really changed his life.

“I was not into this whole life I’m having now,” Taylor said on the September 9, 2022, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast.

“If you ask anybody I know or anyone knows me … I was a partier. All I cared about was partying, doing bad things. And I didn’t give a s*** about anybody. I was selfish. And I feel like being married and having my child really saved my life,” he continued.

Taylor and Cartwright are thinking about giving Cruz a sibling and have both expressed their desire to grow their family.

On the July 1, 2022, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast, Cartwright said that she’s hoping to get pregnant in 2023.

“I mean, not soon soon. I just lost all this weight, I got have my body for a minute. But, I’d say, in 2023 for sure. So, after January,” she told host Scheana Shay.

