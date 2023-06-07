‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Hints at Big Change Amid Major Cast Drama

Aformer “Vanderpump Rules” star is teasing a spinoff of the show that could air on Bravo or Peacock in the not-so-distant future.

Although he kept things fairly secretive, Jax Taylor told Rolling Stone that it’s entirely possible that some of the OGs could team up for a totally different show. Taylor’s comments come months after fans just assumed the idea was dead.

“It’s definitely not dead, but I can’t talk about it. I apologize. There are a lot of moving parts right now, and this interview is happening right in the middle of it,” Taylor said, suggesting that he could be in talks to join a potential VPR spinoff. At the same time, he admits that he’s not opposed to returning to the OG “Vanderpump Rules” in some capacity.

“I don’t know what their plan is. I honestly don’t. If they came to Brittany and I and offered us something, we would consider it. But there are a lot of things in the works right now. Things change every day. We’re here for it, though,” he also told the outlet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Taylor Has Been Teasing a Return to Reality Television for Months

Taylor’s interview with Rolling Stone didn’t supply too much information that most fans are already well aware of. In fact, Taylor and Cartwright haven’t been super secretive about their desire to get back on television.

“I’m telling you right here, right now. I will be back on TV. In fact, we are back on TV right now,” Taylor said in a Cameo video that was shared on TikTok on April 25, 2023.

“I also have three other shows that are coming out. I think you may be able to guess what one of them is going to be. I wish I could tell you but obviously we’re under lock and key with certain things,” he added.

On an episode of the “Forever Young” podcas in May 2023, Cartwright said something similar.

“We have, like, two or three projects that we can’t really talk about yet. But things are coming, so we’re excited about that,” she said.

Lisa Vanderpump Denied Talks of a Spinoff in 2022

The premise of a possible “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff involved some of the OG cast members who have moved on from working at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants and have started families, entering in to the next chapters of their lives.

Some people that have rumored to be involved are Lala Kent, who is a mom to 2-year-old daughter, Ocean, Scheana Shay, who has a 2-year-old daughter named Summer, and Taylor, who has a 2-year-old son named Cruz with wife Brittany Cartwright.

Additionally, fired cast member Stassi Schroeder revealed that she, too, was in talks to appear on a VPR spinoff before parting ways with the network.

“They were going to slowly transition us and keep ‘Vanderpump Rules’ with a whole new cast of people who work at the restaurant, and so the rest of us would transition into this,” she said on “The Morning Toast” on April 26, 2022.

When the rumor was brought up to Vanderpump around the same time, however, Vanderpump said that there wasn’t any truth to it. “I don’t think we’re there yet. So I’m not saying we won’t be one day. But no, I can’t validate those rumors,” Vanderpump told E! News.

Meanwhile, she said that moving the show to film at her restaurant in Las Vegas wouldn’t be a bad idea. “It would be a different show if we did a show here because I think it was always about the group and the friendship and how they all kind of grew up together. So it’d be a different show but of course it is a great canvas,” she admitted.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Says Bravo Fans Are ‘Always Mad’ at Him