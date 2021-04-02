Jax Taylor Just Dropped a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Bombshell

Jax Taylor did an Instagram Live on April 1, while sitting in his vehicle, which has become one of his hobbies as of late. The former reality star sat in a parking lot and answered some questions that came through from viewers while he had some time to kill.

A lot of people asked Jax about what he is doing these days, now that he’s no longer on reality television. He shared that he has been getting into producing with Randall Emmett (Lala Kent’s fiance), and that he even acted in the last film that they worked on together. He also said that he and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, have some other things in the works but that he can’t really talk about them just yet.

Jax also revealed that Vanderpump Rules is “highly edited” and shared some pretty big details that most fans probably didn’t know about. While there is some confusion as to whether or not Jax was fired from the show or if he left on his own accord, he announced his departure in December 2020.

“Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors,” he captioned an Instagram post in part. While that sounds like he and Brittany made the decision on their own, Variety previously reported that he was fired.

At this point, that’s really not here nor there, but given his history on Vanderpump Rules, it’s not surprising that Jax got a lot of questions about his time on the show during his IG Live. However, what is surprising is what he chose to share with his fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Revealed That He’s Moved on From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Perhaps the most interesting things that came from Jax’s IG Live were the responses that he gave to questions about Vanderpump Rules. He was asked about not doing the show anymore and how he was feeling about it. He explained that he is at a different place in his life, and that doing that show just isn’t for someone his age — 41 — who is starting a family.

“I don’t really want to have arguments with people who are 25-years-old,” he said, adding “I’m moving on to a different stage of my life.” And while he isn’t super sad about leaving the drama behind, Jax admitted that he will miss “the paycheck” the most.

Jax and Brittany are expecting a baby boy on April 13.

Jax said that he didn’t want to talk too much about Vanderpump Rules, but he did share some very interesting information about his time working on the show.

Jax Said He Hasn’t Worked as a Bartender at SUR for the Past 5 Years

Jax revealed that he was only a bartender at SUR for about four years, and the rest of the time he “fake” bartended. Apparently, he wasn’t actually an employee at SUR over the past five years, despite being a part of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo.

“I put in nine years. It’s a long time to be lying to the fans. Because it’s not true. A lot of the stuff I was doing was just not real,” Jax said.

When someone asked how much the bartenders at SUR make, Jax doubled down on his comment.

“I don’t know what the bartenders make at SUR, to be honest. I haven’t bartended there in three to four years, so I don’t know,” he said, adding that he’s sure they make good money.

And while Jax claims that his bartending scenes on Vanderpump Rules were just for the camera, he did say that a few people do actually work there. One of those people? Manager Peter Madrigal.

“Peter is one of the ones that stuck around the longest… I know for a fact Peter still works there,” Jax said. He also said that a few other people really work at SUR, and aren’t just putting on an act for the show. And when someone asked him more about it, he revealed that things on the show are not what they seem.

“The show is highly edited. All they did was show me blow up and go crazy all the time,” he said.

