Jax Taylor Reveals If He’s Talked to Tom Sandoval Since ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Jax Taylor gave an update on his relationship with Tom Sandoval.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star told Access Hollywood that he has barely seen or spoken to his former best friend in the year since announcing his exit from the Bravo reality show.

“No, since the show I think I saw him maybe twice,” Taylor said. “Once was at a gathering at Kristen’s [Doute] house. And then I saw him somewhere else. I mean, we’re cordial. I mean, I’m 42. I’m not gonna go, ‘I hate you,’ and this and that. I’m like, ‘How are you? How are you doing? Life is good. Great.’ That’s it. Like a matter of a dozen words since we filmed.’”

Taylor explained that he has no hard feelings toward Sandoval, but that they have just gone in different life paths. Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright welcomed a baby boy, Cruz Michael Cauchi, in April 2021, and now prefer to hang out with people who are “parents.”

“It’s nothing against him personally,” Taylor said of Sandoval. “I’m just going a different way in my life. He’s going a different way in his. Nothing wrong with that. It’s just growing.”

Tom Sandoval Also Talked About the Fractured Friendship

In September 2021, Sandoval spoke to Us Weekly about his relationship with Taylor.

“I don’t talk to him as much. … They’re busy, we’re busy,” he quipped.

But the TomTom partner addressed his most recent interaction with Taylor while speaking on the ‘’Teahive Movie Night” podcast with Toxsique Diamond in early November.

“I saw Jax at [Stassi Schroeder’s] house last month,” Sandoval said.

He added that he still respects Taylor and all of his former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars.

“No matter what happens to us… there’s a level of respect we have for each other because whether we’ve had our ups and downs or not, we all have really put ourselves out there,” Sandoval explained.

He also said he is “tight” with his ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute, despite the fact that Taylor once slept with her behind his back.

“It’s been so, so long since all that happened,” Sandoval said. “I feel like it was a lifetime ago. It’s one of those things, I’ve had issues with Jax and Kristen besides that, other issues, and they’ve had issues with me. It’s so exhausting to carry that around. I don’t need to walk into an event or party or a friend’s house and be like, ‘Uh! They’re here.’ You just gotta grow from it. You gotta move on.”

Jax Taylor& Tom Sandoval’s Friendship Went Downhill Ahead of Taylor’s Wedding

“Vanderpump Rules” fans watched as Jax Taylor threatened to demote Tom Sandoval from the best man status in his 2019 wedding—and even uninvite him from the nuptials altogether. This, after the former SUR bartender didn’t think Sandoval was stepping up to the plate in his best man role.

“I did change my mind and allow him to not only come to the wedding, but to be in my wedding, and do I regret that, yes,” Taylor later told ET. “I just wish I would’ve stood by what I said. I felt I was a little bit bullied into bringing him back in.”

Taylor then clarified, “I wish he was at the wedding, I just wish he wasn’t in the wedding, if that makes any sense.

Taylor explained that the other men in his supersized wedding party were all people who played “ a huge role in my life, huge role from the moment I moved to L.A., ’til the day I got married.“

“[With] things that I was going through with Tom, it just… didn’t make sense for him to be standing next to me,” Taylor added. He called some of the things Sandoval did to him during season 8 “below the belt” and “absolutely uncalled for.”

READ NEXT: Stassi Schroeder Update After Vanderpump Rules Exit