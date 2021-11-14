Jax Taylor Tells Fans Not to Compare Him to Tom Sandoval

Jax Taylor does not want to be confused with Tom Sandoval.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star reacted to a fan comment after he was compared to his ex-best friend.

On November 13, Jax posted an Instagram photo that showed him at the Mondrian Los Angeles Hotel. In the pic, the longtime SUR bartender was sitting on a wooden chair outside of the luxury hotel with his hair combed back and a thick mustache clearly visible. A billboard for Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” could be seen in the background, which also served as a play on Jax’s last name.

Fans reacted to the photo of Jax, with some saying he resembled late Queen lead singer, Freddie Mercury. But one follower dared to compare him to the TomTom co-owner, who is sporting a thick mustache on the current season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

After the fan wrote, “Sandovals Stache lol,” Jax fired back.

“Except I had this first,” he wrote. “Please don’t compare me to that.”

Other fans asked Jax what he has been up to since his exit from “Vanderpump Rules” last December.

“You were the show,” one fan wrote. “The Toms [Sandoval and Schwartz] can’t pull it off. It was your shenanigans that made it watchable…”

“Yeah I had enough,” Jax replied.

Jax also revealed why he now has a full mustache.

“Movember” men’s cancer awareness month,” he wrote.

Movember, or No-Shave November, is a month in which many grow out facial hair to raise awareness for cancer. In 2017, Jax’s father, Ronald Cauchi, died from esophageal cancer, according to E! News.

Jax Has Been Vocal About His Ongoing Feud With Tom Sandoval

It’s no surprise that Jax doesn’t want his mustache compared to Sandoval’s. The former besties are no longer close and live very different lifestyles.

Tom Sandoval and his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix don’t have kids, while Jax and his wife Brittany Cartwright welcomed a baby boy named Cruz Michael Cauchi in April. Several of their former co-stars also became first-time parents, including Jax’s ex-girlfriend Stassi Schroeder, and the new dynamic has changed up who Jax and Brittany hang out with now.

During an appearance on “The Doctors,” Jax said he mostly only keep in touch with his former co-stars who have babies.

“Those are the kind of people I’m with a lot now — other parents,” he said. “We all have a lot in common. We’re all raising our children together. All our kids are months apart. That’s my main concern, my main priority right now.”

Sandoval also recently weighed in on his estrangement from Jax. In September, he told Us Weekly, “I don’t talk to him as much. … They’re busy, we’re busy.”

According to Page Six, Sandoval previously admitted that Jax had a tendency to look for “dirt” to use against him.

“I don’t really tell him things anyway cause he’s never really been a safe place,” Sandoval said on “Watch What Happens Live.” “I mean it’s always leverage against you. He’ll bring it up even if he’s just bored in a conversation.”

Jax & Sandoval’s Falling Out Was Partly Over Jax’s Wedding

Jax and Sandoval had a rocky relationship for years. In 2014, Jax even slept with Sandoval’s then-girlfriend, Kristen Doute, behind his back. While the two got past that betrayal, Jax had a hard time getting past Sandoval’s attitude when he asked him to be a best man at his 2019 wedding.

Jax told Hollywood Life there were a lot of issues with Sandoval leading up to the wedding.

“It was tough because you know, I count on certain people for certain things and that was Tom’s, that’s Tom’s forte doing part in stuff like that,” Jax told the outlet. “Tom and I are way different people, you know, and he’s a very eccentric, pretty simple guy. I just wanted something very simple and we were just kind of butting heads… In the beginning, I had some trouble even getting a hold of Tom Sandoval for some of my events.”

Jax said after the wedding drama he just “needed a break” from Sandoval.

