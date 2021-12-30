Jax Taylor Caught Returning Gift From Tom Sandoval

Jax Taylor is no longer a cast member on “Vanderpump Rules,” but you’d hardly know it while watching the current season of the Bravo reality show. The former SUR bartender and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, exited “Vanderpump Rules” in December 2020, just ahead of its 9th season. Taylor had been on the show since its first season in 2013.

While he’s no longer a cast member, Taylor has been referenced multiple times and has made and several cameos this season via snippets of old footage—and even security video.

On the December 28 episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” Ariana Madix revealed that she caught a glimpse of Taylor on the security cameras outside of her Valley Village, California home as he snuck on the property to return an autographed piece of martial arts memorabilia that her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, had given him as a gift.

As the security footage flashed onscreen, Madix told pal Katie Maloney, “The last time I saw [Jax] was him dropping off the samurai sword gift from Tom via my security camera.”

“I open the front door and there was just this case laying there,” Madix continued. “And it was the case that the ninja sword came in that Tom had given Jax for his birthday signed by Randy Jackson because he loves ‘The Stepbrothers’ movie.

Fans Reacted to Jax’s Surveillance Camera Cameo

Taylor and Sandoval have had a strained–and practically nonexistent– relationship for the past several years, but his move to return a gift was surprising even for him. On special media, fans reacted to the surprising “Vanderpump Rules” scene that featured a blurred-out Taylor creeping onto Sandoval’s porch.

I really can’t breathe 😂😂😂 @ariana2525 #PumpRules jax Is probably sitting so mad right now 🤣 https://t.co/Drky3XNmtt pic.twitter.com/eFvrK3Ayn2 — The Reality TV Guru (@Realitytvguru13) December 29, 2021

“HAHAHHA not them showing the cam footage of Jax returning the samurai sword to Tom and Ariana’s,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

“Not gonna lie. Seeing Jax returning the samurai sword last night made me miss him,” another fan tweeted. ”Wish he could return without Britt.”

“I like Britt…she’s the best thing that ever happened to him,” another wrote. “Jax gave back the sword? Man…it’s getting ugly and petty amongst the 40-year-olds.”

“Lol i honestly love that Jax was petty enough to return the samurai sword. He keeps trying!!” another added.

“Wild the best part of the season has been jax’s blurred face on security camera footage returning a samurai sword in the dead of night,” another fan tweeted.

Sandoval Gifted the Sword to Taylor at His 40th Birthday Party

“Vanderpump Rules” fans saw Sandoval gift Taylor the sword at his 1980s themed 40th birthday party, which was filmed in 2019.

In March 2020, Sandoval revealed that he jumped through hoops – and celebrity assistants—to get to Jackson to sign the gift for the birthday boy. When Taylor was later asked what he thought of Sandoval’s birthday present, he claimed the gift was more about his former friend’s ego than anything else.

“See but this is the thing about Tom, what he does,” Taylor said on the “Vanderpump Rules Aftershow” in March 2020. “I know people say look at all the stuff he does. To me — and I don’t mean this the wrong way – it’s ‘Look what I did, look what I did.’ So he [does it] not just for me but for everybody else. And I’m not wrong about that.”

Taylor has yet to comment on his latest “cameo” on “Vanderpump Rules” or that sneaky sword delivery. In October, he replied to a fan question to reveal that he has not been watching the current season of the show he once starred in, according to Reality Blurb.

