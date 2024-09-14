Jax Taylor Shuts Down Rumor About His New Living Situation After Split From Brittany Cartwight

Jax Taylor is now living alone, despite rumors that he got an apartment with his friend, “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz.

On September 13, “The Valley” star gave an update on his living situation now that his wife Brittany Cartwright has filed for divorce .

Speaking on his “When Reality Hits” podcast, Taylor told fans that he finally moved out of the Valley Village, California, home he bought with Cartwright in 2019. “Yes, I finally moved out about two weeks ago,” he told fans in an “Ask me Anything” style podcast. “I got myself a townhouse.”

“Everyone keeps saying do I live with Tom Schwartz,” he added. “I do not live with Tom Schwartz. He has a townhouse that is next to mine, but they are completely separate. We have our own building, but we do not live together.”

Taylor said Schwartz is his “best friend” and noted that it is helpful to have him nearby as he steps into single fatherhood with his son Cruz, 3. “At the end of the day, I need help with something, I need help with Cruz, he’s right there,” Taylor shared.

“I know everyone’s thinking like ‘Oh my gosh they’re just going to party,’ we’re just going to get crazy, party life,” the former bartender continued. “That’s not true. We are older now, we have different ideas in life. And I think I have a good support system here and I really like it. Tom has gone through a divorce so he kind of helps me through this.”

Taylor’s update came in response to rumors posted by Taste of Reality and other outlets that speculated he may have moved in with Schwartz. Fan account @theBravoBabe posted side shots of Taylor and Schwartz’s view from their apartment roof decks and looked the same.

Jax Taylor Said His New Place is ‘Beautiful’ & ‘Safe’

Taylor moved into his townhouse shortly after a 30-day stay at a mental health treatment facility. Before that, Cartwright hopped to different Airbnbs with their son. She told People magazine that Taylor refused to vacate their house so she took action.

On his podcast, Taylor explained why he finally agreed to let Cartwright move back to their family home. “I thought it was a good move for me to get my own place because it wasn’t fair for Brittany to keep getting these Airbnbs and she wasn’t sure where she was going to go,” he said. “And I just didn’t want my son to be bouncing around to all these places. It didn’t seem right. They weren’t his home, it wasn’t his house, it wasn’t his pool, it wasn’t his bedroom. So, while I was in the facility I took it upon myself to find a townhouse.”

“[It’s] absolutely beautiful,” he added. “Brand new, very secure, updated, remodeled, super safe for Cruz. I wanted something that would be very, very safe for Cruz. The building is absolutely beautiful.”

Taylor also said he hopes his estranged wife will see his new place soon. “I’m really happy here and I honestly can’t wait for Brittany to see this place,” he admitted. “I know it’s going to take time for her to come here but I really can’t wait for her to see it.”

Jax Taylor Will Focus On His Son

Taylor seems excited to decorate his new place. In an Instagram story, he showed fans that he was decorating Cruz’s room in his new townhouse with a dinosaur theme.

On his podcast, he admitted that he doesn’t think he will have any more children in the future. “I don’t think I want to have any more kids,” he said. “I just want to spend all my time and energy on Cruz. I’m not sure what his future is going to be like, but I want to make sure that I can give him my full attention and I don’t think it’s fair to bring another child into this world and not give them an equal amount of attention.”

“And I love my son more than anything in the world,” Taylor continued. “I think that the future, I think I’m done with kids. I’m 45 years old. I’m at that window right now that if you do it, you’ve got to do it now. And yeah, I think we’re going say no, I’m not gonna have any more kids. And I guess this is the first time I’ve said this out loud.”