Jax Taylor Spends Father’s Day With Surprising ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member

Jax Taylor spent his second Father’s Day with several dads and other pals.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star welcomed his son, Cruz, with his wife, Brittany Cartwright, in April 2021. Since that time, he’s gone into full-on dad mode.

Taylor prides himself on being a father. In 2021, he told E! News that while had “ideas” about what fatherhood would be like, it has been “one thousand times better” than he ever imagined. “I can honestly say I have never been as happy as I am right now,” he told the outlet. “I now know this was the role I was born to play.”

Taylor even noted that his friend group changed a bit after his son was born. During a 2021 appearance on “The Doctors,” the “Vanderpump Rules” alum revealed that he mostly only keeps in touch with his former co-stars who are parents.

“The ones that have kids,” he said of the friends he hangs out with. “And those are the kind of people I’m with a lot now — other parents. We all have a lot in common. We’re all raising our children together. All our kids are months apart. That’s my main concern, my main priority right now. And we’re just having a lot of fun doing it, a lot of fun raising our kids together.”

So who did Taylor celebrate his special day with? The guest list might surprise you.

Jax Taylor Spent Father’s Day With Tom Schwartz & Other Friends

For Father’s Day 2021, Taylor spent the day with a group of friends for a backyard barbecue at his Valley Village, California home. In photos shared on Instagram, Taylor posed with his wife and baby. Other pics showed party guests in the pool, including “Vanderpump Rules” stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay.

Videos were also shared on Instagram story revealed that Shay’s fiancé, Brock Davies, was on hand, as was Shay’s dad, Ron Van Olphen. Taylor and Cartwright’s good friend Jared Lipscomb was also a guest, and so was “Vanderpump Rules” veteran Tom Schwartz. In photos shared on Instagram, Taylor posed with Lipscomb, Davies, and Schwartz with Father’s Day balloons in the background.

“The best day ever with the best group of people thank you to my love for putting our Father’s Day bbq together. [Brittany Cartwright],” Taylor tweeted following the get-together.

Taylor also shared a video that showed him hanging with Schwartz and other guests at the Father’s Day bash.

While Taylor has talked about how he mostly only hangs out with other “parents,” he has admitted to keeping in touch with Schwartz.

During a January 18 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Schwartz also confirmed that he is still close with Taylor. “I have a great relationship with Jax,” he told host Andy Cohen. “I’ll always love him. His kid is so cute, Andy.”

Tom Schwartz Tried to Have a Baby With His Now Ex-Wife, Katie Maloney

Schwartz recently split from his wife, Katie Maloney, and moved out of his Valley Village home that was located right near Taylor’s house. But months before their split, the former couple made an attempt to have a child together. “Listen, I can’t wait to have kids,” Schwartz told Hollywood Life in a 2021 interview.

Fans saw part of the couple’s fertility journey play out during the 9th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” On the season 9 premiere, Schwartz revealed that he and Maloney did try to get pregnant at the time that some of their co-stars were having kids. “There was a two-month window in which we were really working on it,” Schwartz said in a confessional interview, as shared by BravoTV.com.

Not long before his split from Maloney was announced, Schwartz told Us Weekly that “time will tell” regarding the couple’s family planning. He added that he thought Maloney would make an “incredible mom.”

“We just never got around to it,” he said of having children. “It’s not too late, I know.”

