Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Calls Out Tom Schwartz: ‘It’s Over’

Tom Schwartz joined Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” on April 5 for what would turn out to be an explosive and jaw-dropping interview regarding the Scandoval.

During the interview, Schwartz admitted that he knew Raquel Leviss and his best friend Tom Sandoval had slept together in “late August 2022,” several months before the news of their affair broke in early March 2023. Schwartz also said Sandoval told him he was “in love” with Leviss in January 2023. During his appearance, he also said he felt like Sandoval was “obsessed” with Leviss and she was his “heroin.”

However, Sandoval’s former best friend and “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Jax Taylor wasn’t in full agreement with Schwartz’s timeline and called out his ex-castmate after the episode. Bravo TV posted clips of Schwartz’s interview on Instagram with the caption, “ICYMI: last night’s #WWHL was a rollercoaster. Stream it now on @peacock.”

Taylor took to the comments to ask, “What about the ski trip you 4 took together a month ago? Dude you gotta stop protecting him. Its over.” Taylor was likely referring to Sandoval, Leviss, Schwartz, and Schwartz’s rumored girlfriend Jo Wenberg.

Jax Taylor Has Previously Shared His Thoughts on the Scandal & Said He Wasn’t Surprised to Hear the News

Former “Shahs of Sunset” star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi chimed in as well in reply to Taylor’s comment, writing, “@mrjaxtaylor don’t let them leave their crumbs for others to stumble on, honey! My boy Jax hahaha!!!” Taylor also returned to the comments section to respond to someone who accused him of being jealous of the VPR cast since his exit from the show. “Jealous are you a f****** idiot look at my life and look at his?” he wrote. “[What] do I have to be jealous of.. he’s broke his business is done the whole world hates him.”

In the wake of the news of Ariana Madix’s breakup with Sandoval after revelations of his affair with Leviss, the former OGs of VPR all shared their thoughts on the situation. Kristen Doute sounded off on the Scandoval and her ex-boyfriend Sandoval in an episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. Stassi Schroeder gave her thoughts on her own podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi.”

Taylor and his wife, another former VPR star Brittany Cartwright made their return to the Clubhouse to discuss the news with Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live.” Taylor told the audience that Sandoval had cheated on Madix multiple times during their 9-year relationship and he wasn’t at all surprised to hear of the scandal. “There’s been other times,” he claimed, and said some of those times happened “within the last couple of years.”

Taylor also said he felt that Sandoval chose Leviss because she’s “easily manipulated” and “very codependent” whereas he felt like he couldn’t control Madix. “I think Ariana is a very strong, independent woman,” Taylor said.

Katie Maloney & Lala Kent Criticized Tom Schwartz After His Appearance on WWHL But ‘Summer House’ Star Kyle Cooke Defended Him

While the reaction to the scandal had started to die down after a month of it becoming public knowledge, Schwartz’s appearance on WWHL reignited the firestorm and got everybody talking about it again. Schwartz’s ex-wife Katie Maloney put him on blast in her Instagram Stories, writing, “Tom, I have two words for you: media training. Because you’re just gonna say whatever lands in your head and that’s not good.”

She also made fun of him for saying that people should give Sandoval a hug right now and told him to “read the room.” Lala Kent also ripped him for the comment, sharing on her Story, “Did Schwartzy really just say, ‘If you see Sandoval in the street, give him a hug?’ We’re atomic wedgie-ing his a**. We’re punching him straight in the d***.”

However, Schwartz’s friend and “Winter House” season 2 co-star Kyle Cooke defended him in the comments of one post. He said, “You should just thank him for a stream of consciousness on a topic that has most people picking their words wisely… I think Tom gave honest candid answers and provided a rare unfiltered perspective on this oversaturated topic.”

