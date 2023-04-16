Jax Taylor Says ‘Reality TV is Probably the Worst Thing’ for VPR Star

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz appeared on the April 5 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” During the interview, Schwartz shared information about his friend and business partner, Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss, who joined the cast in 2017. He revealed that Sandoval informed him that he and Leviss had a “one-night stand” in August 2022. Schwartz also claimed he was unaware they were having an affair until the beginning of 2023. Former “Vanderpump Rules” stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright spoke about Schwartz’s “Watch What Happens Live” appearance while recording the April 12 episode of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “On Display with Melissa Gorga.”

In the “On Display With Melissa Gorga” episode, Gorga inquired if Schwartz “purposefully plays the clueless card sometimes.” Taylor replied that he believes his former castmate, whom he described as “one of [his] best friends,” is genuine in his reactions. He explained that the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner is “uncomfortable 90 percent of his life” and does not thrive as a reality television star.

“He’s always uncomfortable in situations like — reality TV is probably the worst thing for him. It really is because he is always uncomfortable. You can tell, when he does his mannerisms and does all this weird stuff, he’s uncomfortable because it’s not his thing. And like I’m really shocked over the years it’s not gotten better,” stated the father of one.

He asserted that Schwartz “doesn’t really have a mean bone in his body” and “doesn’t want to choose sides” when it comes to his friends.

“He wants everything to be rainbows and butterflies and that’s just not life and that’s not reality TV, so it’s tough for him,” shared Taylor.

Jax Taylor Suggested He Thinks Tom Schwartz Should Have Encouraged Tom Sandoval to Tell Ariana Madix About His Affair With Raquel Leviss

During the “On Display with Melissa Gorga” podcast episode, Taylor suggested he believes Schwartz should have encouraged Sandoval to tell Madix about his affair.

“He’s got to pick between his best friend and his other really good friend. It’s his business partner, it’s his financial status, he does not want to pick. He knows what the right thing should have been,” stated the “Vanderpump Rules: Jax And Brittany Take Kentucky” star. “The right thing to do in the whole situation, no matter how you look at it on both sides, is Tom [Schwartz] should have said, ‘hey, listen I’m going to tell Ariana if you don’t, you have 24 hours.’ That’s the right thing to do. Did he want to do that? No, because that’s his best friend. And that’s also his business partner. What is he supposed to do?”

Taylor then asserted that Sandoval should have “never put [Schwartz] in that position.”

“It’s not fair to do to [Schwartz],” continued the Bravo personality.

Schwartz revealed why he refrained from telling Madix about Sandoval’s infidelity on the April 2023 “Watch What Happens Live” episode. He shared that Sandoval “did a good job of placating [him]” and told him he was “going to do the right thing.”

“[Sandoval] kind of fed me this narrative that [he and Madix] weren’t happy, they were going to break up,” explained Schwartz.

Kristen Doute Was Upset With Tom Schwartz’s Behavior

Sandoval’s former castmate and ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute shared she was frustrated with Schwartz’s behavior in a March 2023 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” She shared she believes “he’s a f***** p****,” who “needs to man up.”

“I think it’s just because he’s just burying his head in the sand and thinks that things will just go away and things will happen, like he can be honest with us in real time, and texting and like ‘I don’t stand for this, or I really feel this way or I really want to back this person up,’ but he doesn’t do anything about it,” stated the “He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It” author.