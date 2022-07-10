Jax Taylor Ripped Over ‘Pathetic’ & ‘Total Cringe’ Video

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor went to the movies with a friend and shared a video afterward with the caption, “Guess what movie i just saw….. and I cried at every nostalgic part…”

In the video, Taylor and his friend sang the iconic song from Top Gun, “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins. The song was also featured in the film’s sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, which is airing in cinemas now. Although a few people commented on the movie and replied to Taylor with their correct guesses about the movie he watched, many more called out the former Bravo star for the singing video.

Here is the clip:

Guess what movie i just saw….. and I cried at every nostalgic part… pic.twitter.com/FYb8epRIIw — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) July 9, 2022

A few people commented on Taylor’s singing, with one person writing, “Sweet lord Jesus Jax don’t ever do karaoke my dude lmao.” However, quite a few roasted him and his friend for starting the song on cue in an awkward fashion.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Taylor Was Ripped by Fans in the Comments, With Most Calling the Video ‘Cringe’

Taylor was roasted by fans in a Reddit thread dedicated to the video, with one person saying, “I have solid second-hand embarrassment right now..” Another person said, “Uggh the pelvic thrusts from Jason in this are making me sick… ” Someone else wrote, “I got the heebie jeebies watching this.” One commenter said, “Why on earth would he post this. Why would they record this in the first place.”

Most of the comments referenced the fact that the video started with Taylor’s friend saying “go!” before they started singing on that cue. One person wrote, “It’s the silence and stillness and then ‘ …….go! HIGHWAY TO THE DANGERZONE!!!’ That is extra cringe for me.” Another agreed, “for real. like are you so f****** dumb you don’t know to at least trim your video so it looks slightly less cringe. geez.”

Someone else said, “It’s the – K Go in the beginning that made me laugh at his stupidness.” Another agreed, “Total cringe. The fact that these 2 not only recorded this video, but also deemed it worthy enough to post to the internet for the world to see is SO ODD.” Another person wrote, “Nothing about Jax is funny or original. I imagine these two losers thinking how funny this video would be and rehearsing it before him saying ‘Go!'”

Another person commented, “Imagine trying to pee and having to witness this…” Someone else said, “He’s so gross.” Another said, “I can’t even deal with this level of cringe and I wish I would have never seen this.” Another wrote, “I am so uncomfortable.” Someone else said, “Oh, this is really quite pathetic.” One commenter said, “He’s so embarrassing.” Someone else said, “His hip thrusting is very distributing.”

Fans Made Fun of Taylor on Another Occasion This Month After He Shared That He Got Stuck on a Ride at Disneyland

Fans ridiculed Taylor again recently after the former Bravo star posted a video to his Instagram Stories sharing that he got stuck on a ride at Disneyland along with his wife Brittany Cartwright and their son Cruz. He said they were on It’s a Small World when it got stuck and they had to stay on with the song playing on a loop for at least 15 minutes.

He said he was about to go “crazy” and finished his video by asking his followers for “help,” however, the clip was instead shared on Reddit where the former Bravolebrity was ridiculed. One person said they would never tell anyone about it if they ever got stuck on that ride while several others empathized with the other people stuck on the ride with Taylor.

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother