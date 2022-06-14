Fans Confused by Jax Taylor’s Post About Undergoing Treatment

Jax Taylor left people confused after he posted about a new trial drug that had a 100% success rate in patients with colorectal cancer. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star uploaded a post to his Instagram Stories that was originally shared by Pubity.

Taylor included a caption with the post which is what had many people scratching their heads.

“I hope no human has to go through what I went through, hopefully we figure out a better method than radiation and chemo for all Cancer, I am a decade since my treatments and I am feeling serious side effects my life is affected from these treatments. Serious hope and happiness seeing this today,” the caption read.

Fans took to Reddit to discuss Taylor’s post, many wondering if he previously underwent treatment for cancer. However, some Redditors discovered that Taylor’s addition of a “CC” suggests that he may have copied the caption from someone else. One of the people that he tagged in the post has a private Instagram account but, according to his bio, he is a cancer survivor.

Heavy has reached out to Taylor’s rep for comment and has not heard back.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Redditors Were Left Wondering if Taylor Previously Had Cancer

Taylor’s post undoubtedly left dozens of people confused, many of whom posted about his caption on Reddit, trying to figure it out.

“He said ‘my’ treatments and that HE is feeling serious side effects. I’m so confused.?” one person commented on the thread.

“This confused me too! ‘A decade since my treatments…’ So 2012? That was before VPR premiered in 2013,” someone else wrote.

“And this breakthrough is for colorectal cancer. Is he saying he had colorectal cancer?!?” a third person wondered.

“He’s got to be lying. If he really had cancer he’d have talked about it nonstop on the show bc he craves sympathy and loves to use excuses just like this for his bad behavior. Yet he said nothing and tells us now he has cancer? He’s pathological,” a fourth Redditor added.

“There is no way Jax had very deadly cancer and somehow never talked about it in 8 seasons. Come on. He absolutely melted down over his nose job and that time he had to have a lumpectomy in his breast from steroid use-understandably, that’s scary. But there’s no way he would have missed any opportunity to bring it up,” another Redditor suggested.

Taylor’s Father Died Following a Battle With Cancer

Taylor’s dad Ronald Cauchi was diagnosed with stage IV cancer in 2017, according to Bravo’s Daily Dish.

“It’s in his throat, his esophagus, so it’s rough,” Taylor told the outlet.

A few months later, Cauchi died.

“My heart is broken, I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever met last night, I love you so much dad I can’t even breathe anymore, only person not letting me fall right now is my amazing girlfriend. I love you dad,” Taylor tweeted on December 28, 2017.

Taylor was very close to his father and will often post about him on social media, especially on what would have been his birthday, Father’s Day, or the anniversary of his death.

“I wish I could say it’s gotten easier but I feel like it has now sunken in and very real, so my emotions are starting to take over as the time goes by,” Taylor captioned an Instagram post in December 2019.

