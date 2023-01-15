Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Return to TV Could Be Soon

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been working on some projects behind-the-scenes and it sounds like fans may be given a chance to watch them on television again sometime soon.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star has teased his return to reality television a few times over the past two years, and now, his rep has all but confirmed that it’s going to happen.

“Why not move? You’ve complained about Cali for a long while now, you’re no longer on the show, why not get a fresh start somewhere else?” a Twitter user asked Taylor in March 2022.

“Because we got new projects in the works here… [TV] will be back soon. Only reason why I am still here,” he replied.

More recently, in a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, Taylor’s rep Lori Krebs teased her client’s new project.

Here’s what you need to know:

Krebs Suggested That Taylor & Cartwright Are Working on a TV Project of Some Kind

Although she didn’t provide fans with many details, Krebs told fans that there will be something coming down the line when it comes to Taylor and Cartwright’s careers.

“News/pop culture q’s… go!” Krebs wrote in a question box on her Instagram Stories.

“Jax & Brittany’s upcoming projects/shows? Miss them on TV,” a fan asked.

“Stay tuned,” Krebs responded, adding an upside down smiley face emoji.

If you follow Taylor on social media, you’re probably not super surprised by Krebs’ comment. Taylor has been pretty open about his desire to get back on television. In December 2021, for example, a fan shared a Cameo they received from Taylor. In it, Taylor said that he and Cartwright were “trying to figure out” what to do.

“We will be back on TV again soon. My wife and I are just trying to figure out what we’re going to do. Have a little fun… Maybe get the old gang back together and figure out a new project because we need to get back on TV,” he said, adding, “We miss you guys, and we want to let you guys know what’s going on in our lives. So, we’ll be back.”

Someone Close to Taylor Said That the Former VPR Stars Were ‘Shooting a New Show’

In 2022, it seemed as though someone close to Taylor may have spilled the beans about an upcoming show. The comment — which has since been deleted — was posted by the person who was running the Instagram account “Jax’s Closet.”

At some point in 2022, the dad of one decided to list some of his personal items for sale on social media. Whomever he had running the page for him let a little something slip.

“They are both shooting a new show so trying to help them with this. It’s a bit chaotic but if you take advantage of it you can get some really cool stuff from each of them,” the comment read.

Further details about what that show might be or when fans might get to see it weren’t made clear.

READ NEXT: Fans Think ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Besties Had a Major Falling Out