Jax Taylor Ripped by Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star

Jax Taylor was a staple on “Vanderpump Rules” for several seasons before he parted ways with the show in December 2020. Since then, Taylor has been focused on other endeavors, including being a father to his 1-year-old son, Cruz.

When Taylor and Bravo parted ways, there was a disconnect about what happened. While it has been reported that Taylor wasn’t asked to return to the show’s 9th season or that he was fired, according to Variety, he maintains that it was his decision to leave VPR in his past.

Regardless, Taylor has carried on some of the friendships that he had while working at SUR, and has shared much of his personal life on social media. Taylor and Tom Sandoval’s friendship didn’t stand the test of time, but he’s been seen hanging around his ex-girlfriend Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark as well as Lala Kent and her daughter Ocean.

Some recent developments suggest that Taylor has cut ties with Schroeder and Clark and a new interview seems to prove that there may be trouble between the exes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Schroeder Said That Taylor Was ‘Difficult’ to Work With

During a sit-down on “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast, Schroeder was asked which one of her former VPR cast members would “ruin the fun of filming the most.” Schroeder was very honest in her response, saying that Taylor was “hard to work with,” on the May 23, 2022, episode of the podcast.

Schroeder went on to explain that Taylor would often try to “cancel scenes and ruin them for other people.” She said that Taylor would tell people that no one wanted to go various parties or events that were going to be filmed for the show.

“He made working difficult,” Schroeder added. When one of the podcast hosts called Taylor “unhinged,” Schroeder responded, “unhinged can be fun.”

Taylor and Schroeder dated for about three years and much of their relationship was featured on the early seasons of “Vanderpump Rules.”

Taylor Recently Unfollowed Schroeder & Clark on Instagram

Before the podcast episode was released, Taylor unfollowed both Schroeder and her husband on Instagram. The unfollowing occurred around the time that Schroeder and Clark flew to Rome, Italy, for their wedding.

Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, were not at the wedding, and it’s unclear if they were invited. Schroeder was forced to keep things small for a plethora of reasons, though she did say that her friends were relatively cool about the whole thing.

“Honestly, everyone’s been pretty understanding,” Schroeder said on the “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast. “We sent out an email, like, ‘Yo, times are tough, we can’t have a 200-person wedding. This doesn’t mean that we don’t like you, but you’re not part of my 35 top people,'” she explained.

Taylor didn’t make mention of Schroeder and Clark’s wedding on Instagram. It’s unknown if Taylor was upset by something or if there was a falling out, but his relationship with Schroeder and Clark appears to be over.

