Jeff Lewis Confronts Andy Cohen Over Alleged Treatment of ‘Real Housewives’ Star

Former Bravo personality Jeff Lewis said he is unhappy with how his friend, Shannon Beador, was treated during the upcoming 18th season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” which will premiere on July 11.

In the June 18 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” hosted by Andy Cohen, Lewis alleged that Beador did not have any allies, like Vicki Gunvalson and Taylor Armstrong, when filming season 18. As fans are aware, Beador co-starred with her former friend, Tamra Judge, and her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen’s new girlfriend, Alexis Bellino, during the production of RHOC season 18. The RHOC season 18 trailer also showed that Beador was confronted about her October 2023 DUI.

“I just didn’t like that you took away all her allies. You know what I’m saying? So, she went in with the wolves,” said the former “Flipping Out” star.

Cohen interjected that the show’s producers did not “take away” allies from Beador. Lewis ignored the “Real Housewives” executive producer’s comment and stated that he believed Bravo “set her up.” When Cohen told Lewis to “calm down,” the interior designer replied by laughing.

Lewis also stated that he is upset by Janssen and Bellino’s decision to be public about their relationship.

Tamra Judge Addressed Jeff Lewis’ Comments on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

According to Reality Blurb, Judge was unhappy with Lewis’ “Watch What Happens Live” comments regarding Beador. In the comments section of an Instagram post, Judge stated that Beador tends to end friendships with those fired from RHOC. As fans are aware, Armstrong’s RHOC contract was not renewed after the show’s 17th season. The publication also noted that Judge has accused Beador of ceasing communication with her during her two-year hiatus from RHOC.

“Come on Jeff! You know that’s not true. Taylor was her friend but the second Taylor was fired, Shannon stopped speaking to her… sound familiar?” wrote Judge. “Vicki hasn’t been full-time in years. I was her friend but you will see what she did to me. Shannon is NOT the victim.”

Tamra Judge Spoke About Filming With Shannon Beador

Judge spoke about filming RHOC season 18 with Beador on the June 19 episode of Lewis’ podcast, “Jeff Lewis Has Issues.” She stated the RHOC cast included Beador in filming the show’s 18th season.

“In the comments section, everyone thinks that everybody is turning on Shannon. And that’s not the case at all,” said Judge.

The reality television star noted that while she and Beador “were not in a good place” during RHOC season 18, they still had fun together.

“We have good moments,” said the RHOC personality.

She suggested, however, that Bellino and Beador were at odds during season 18.

John Janssen Shared His Thoughts About His Ex-Girlfriend, Shannon Beador

While speaking to Page Six in March 2024, Bellino and Janssen briefly discussed filming with Beador during RHOC season 18. Janssen stated that while he does not want to hurt his ex-girlfriend, he is not overly concerned about her feelings.

“At some point, it’s not about Shannon,” said Janssen.

He clarified that he “wish[es] nothing but the best” for Beador.

“But I’m focused on Alexis and I,” continued Janssen.

Bellino also teased that fans can expect her and Janssen to eventually become engaged.