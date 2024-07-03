Jeff Lewis Was ‘Very Annoyed’ by ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Behavior on WWHL

Bravo alum Jeff Lewis shared that he is not pleased with former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Sonja Morgan.

Page Six reported that Lewis made claims about how Morgan acted during the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” 15th anniversary special.

“I was very annoyed by Sonja. And, I believe … that they did a lot of work to edit her obnoxious, drunk behavior. But what you see was 20 times worse,” said Lewis while recording the July 3 episode of his radio program, “Jeff Lewis Live.”

Lewis then stated that Morgan “never stopped talking” during the production of the “Watch What Happens Live” special.

“She was belligerent. She was rude. And disrespectful. She was confrontational. She came for me at the break. I was completely turned off by her behavior,” said the interior designer.

In addition, Lewis stated that Morgan expressed that she disliked him. He stated that she said she “only hate[s] one other person more than [Lewis].” Lewis also said he did not understand Morgan’s disdain for him.

“I don’t think it was something that I did do,” said the 54-year-old.

The father of one also stated that he believed Morgan’s alleged behavior would “affect [her] career.”

“How can this not affect your career?” asked Lewis.

He also stated that rumors have circulated that Morgan’s actions caused the cancellation of her series, “Welcome to Crappie Lake.” It has not been confirmed that the Bravo show will not have a second season, per Page Six.

Jeff Lewis Often Shares His Opinions About Bravo Stars

Lewis is not shy when sharing his thoughts about Bravo stars.

On the June 18 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Lewis played a game of “Hollywood Housewives Lifts.” During the segment, he shared how he would improve different “Real Housewives” franchises.

He stated he wanted Vicki Gunvalson to be a full-time cast member again on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” In addition, he said he would like Gretchen Rossi and Taylor Armstrong to return to the series, as “friends of” the cast.

Lewis also stated he believed “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” would improve if Denise Richards, Camille Meyer, and Crystal Kung Minkoff returned as “friends of.” In addition, he said he wanted Lisa Rinna to make an RHOBH comeback. He then shared he was not impressed with RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley.

“I’m getting rid of Dorit because she adds nothing,” said Lewis.

Jeff Lewis Spoke About Dorit Kemsley’s Separation in a May 2024 Interview

Lewis has discussed Kemsley’s separation from her now-estranged husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley.

During a May 2024 episode of the “Two Ts in A Pod” podcast, he stated that he and PK Kemsley have a mutual friend. The former Bravo star said the friend shared details about the estranged couple’s relationship issues. According to Lewis, he knew about the Kemsleys’ problems, specifically that they were living separately, long before they announced their separation in May 2024.

In addition, he addressed speculation that the Kemsleys were lying about being separated.

“This is really what is happening in their lives. Which will make her [RHOBH season 14] storyline a bit more interesting,” said the interior designer.