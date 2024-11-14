Jeff Lewis Reignites Feud With ‘Real Housewives’ Star

Jeff Lewis is not backing down on past comments he made about Brynn Whitfield.

The “Flipping Out” alum spoke out about the “Real Housewives of New York City” star during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on November 12 after host Andy Cohen asked him if he felt like he owed Whitfield an apology for questioning where she gets her money.

Lewis clarified what he said about Whitfield. “What I said was, I thought she was possibly being supplemented, and that can mean a lot of things,” the 54-year-old designer told Cohen. “That can be she’s dating someone for three years and he helps her out financially. That can be a family member who helps her out financially. I never called her an escort. I never called her a prostitute. This is what she’s saying that I called her. I never said sugar daddy.”

Whitfield, 38, lists her occupation as a Corporate Communications & Marketing Consultant on her Instagram bio.

Lewis added more fuel to the fire by naming Whitfield his personal “Jackhole of the Day.” “I think Brynn Whitfield is my Jackhole of the Evening because her oversexualized bit is tired,” he explained to Cohen. “And I think when she flirts with [Jenna Lyons] relentlessly it’s cringy, and I think it’s also disrespectful to Jenna’s partner, And if I was Jenna’s partner, I would not be okay with it.”

Jeff Lewis Grilled Erin Lichy About Brynn Whitfield

The drama started when Whitfield’s RHONY co-star Erin Lichy was a guest on Lewis’ Sirius XM radio show “Jeff Lewis Live” and was asked about Whitfield’s finances.

“How does she survive?” Lewis asked of the single Bravo star. “Where does she get her money?… Where’s the money coming from?”

Lichy uncomfortably replied, “I don’t know. I know she used to work a lot.”

Lewis continued to ask, “Is she being supplemented?”

“I wouldn’t know who. There are a lot of prospects so I wouldn’t know who it would come from,” Lichy replied, adding that she “honestly” does not think anyone is helping Whitfield financially.

Lewis said he thought someone was helping Whitfield “for sure.”

Jeff Lewis Said Brynn Whitfield Doesn’t Like Him

Lewis previously said Whitfield, who joined the revamped RHONY cast in 2022, doesn’t like him. In January 2024, Lewis appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” with fellow guest Mercedes “MJ” Javid of “Shahs of Sunset.”

During the show, Javid and Lewis talked about BravoCon 2023 and how Javid wanted to introduce Lewis to Bravo newcomer Whitfield. “Brynn doesn’t like me,” Lewis replied. “[Javid] went to her at BravoCon and said, ‘Do you want to meet Jeff Lewis?’ She’s like, ‘No.’”

Javid chimed in to add that Whitfield said she was “good” without meeting Lewis.

Lewis explained that Whitfield was salty over his speculation about her finances. “I just think on the radio I just questioned what she did for a living was all. And then came up with other options,” he said.

On the November 2024 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen asked Lewis if he was surprised that his interview with Lichy “provoked Brynn as much as it did.”

“Yes, initially,” Lewis said. “But after seeing her on the show, I realized that she concocts her own narrative and hears what she wants to hear and not what I’m actually saying.”