Jeff Lewis Says His COVID Super-Spreader Party Was ‘Worth It’

Jeff Lewis has no regrets.

During a December 27 episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, the former Bravo star revealed that he contracted COVID-19 at his holiday party, which he threw at former “Real Housewives of Miami” star Lea Black’s home for his employees and friends. However, even though he came down with a bad case of the virus, he still thinks that it was “worth it.”

“That was an epic party,” Lewis said on the broadcast. “It was so worth almost dying for.”

Lewis then explained that most people started testing positive for COVID-19 after the party, and about one-third of his party-goers got the illness.

Lewis continued, “We also have people with symptoms who haven’t been tested yet. I don’t regret [it], by the way. People are saying we’re reckless and stupid. No, we’re not, f******. We were all vaccinated and we had a nurse there testing all of us before we even went in the door. I thought we were being responsible.”

The former “Flipping Out” star also admitted that the virus hit him pretty hard. “My fever went up to 103.8. Scottie took a bowl of ice water and was putting cloths on my body to try to bring the temperature down,” Lewis said. “I was a little delirious and I told him, ‘I think you’re going to wake up tomorrow and I’m going to be dead.’”

Lewis Wasn’t the Only Bravo Star Who Recently Caught COVID-19

Lewis is not alone in his COVID-19 diagnosis. On December 13, news broke that Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, and Garcelle Beauvais of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” had all contracted the virus.

“The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves,” an insider told People at the time. “The other cast members are nervous now that they might have it. Production is taking every precaution to keep people safe.” The source continued, “All of the ladies are vaccinated. They’re fine and will be fine because of it.” During last year’s filming for season 11, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Kathy Hilton all came down with COVID-19 as well, so this is not the first time that the cast and crew have had to deal with the virus on set.

Lewis Revealed That He Got Monoclonal Antibody Therapy for His Case of the Virus

On his radio show, Lewis also revealed that he got monoclonal antibody therapy to help treat his case of COVID-19.

“MJ found a doctor… he saved our lives,” Lewis explained. “He brought monoclonal antibody therapy. I thought he was a miracle worker. He said this is saved for the most extreme cases, like you have to be hospitalized, but I frankly didn’t want to be hospitalized — I wanted to get it before then. So I decided to go ahead and do it, before I was hospitalized.” Lewis continued, “I would say I felt better within 12 hours. I still have the diarrhea, and I still have the cough and I still have the chills but at least I don’t have the fever anymore.”

