Jeff Lewis Said His Falling Out with Dorit Kemsley Has Snowballed

Former Bravo personality Jeff Lewis shared that “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley is not his biggest fan.

During an appearance on the January 16 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Lewis mentioned throwing a welcome party at BravoCon 2023, held the weekend of November 4, 2023. When a caller inquired if he chose to not invite certain Bravo celebrities to the event, his assistant, Shane Douglas, interjected that some individuals seemingly did not want to attend the party.

“You tried to invite Dorit and she had blocked you. So we couldn’t send her the invitation,” said Douglas.

Lewis then revealed that “Dorit blocked [him] on Instagram.”

While Lewis did not share why Kemsley chose to block him on social media, he gave his opinion about the RHOBH personality. He referenced that her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, stated that her personality has changed since they got married in 2015 during RHOBH season 13.

“I think Dorit is continually more and more unlikeable. And I was very much listening to her husband’s confessional, how she’s changed, I agree,” said Lewis. “And I also say, I know she’s this fashionista. I will tell her, you can clip a Chanel brooch on an H&M sweater, but it’s still an H&M sweater.”

Dorit Kemsley Had Some Issues With Kyle Richards in RHOBH Season 13

Kemsley has had a few issues with her RHOBH castmates throughout season 13. For instance, Kemsley suggested she felt her friendship with Kyle Richards had been strained.

During the December 21 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Kyle Richards seemed to confirm that she took a step back from her friendship with Kemsley. She stated that while she “love[s] Dorit,” she was disappointed that the fashion designer was not supportive during the RHOBH season 12 reunion. According to Richards, Kemsley came to her sister, Kathy Hilton’s defense instead. As fans are aware, Lisa Rinna claimed that Hilton had made negative comments about Kyle Richards during the cast’s trip to Aspen.

“When Dorit made some comment, like ‘I think that your sister just wants to feel supported.’ I was like, ‘Wow,’” said Kyle Richards.

Denise Richards Was Unhappy With Dorit Kemsley in RHOBH Season 13

Kemsley also had an intense interaction with former RHOBH star Denise Richards, who left the series in 2020, in RHOBH season 13, episode 7. While at Kyle Richards’ dinner party, Kemsley told the actress that her jacket appeared upside down. Denise Richards did not appreciate the comment and told the fashion designer to “stop it.”

“I know what you are doing,” said Denise Richards.

During an appearance on a December 2023 “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast episode, Denise Richards explained her behavior toward Kemsley. She suggestd that she believed Kemsley was attempting to put her down during Kyle Richards’ event.

“You know what Dorit does – she does this with everyone – and especially me, any time you see her, she’s like, ‘Oh your lipstick doesn’t look right. You need some lipgloss, oh you’ve got mascara,’” stated the actress. “That’s why I was like, ‘Stop. I don’t care. If my lipgloss is not on. Or I have little mascara.’ That’s why I was like, ‘Shut up.'”

While filming the December 6 “Watch What Happens Live” episode, Kemsley stated she was genuinely trying to help Denise Richards.

“I was trying to help a girl out. It was simple as that,” said Kemsley.