Jeff Lewis Gives an Updated Answer About Reconciling With Jenni Pulos

Jeff Lewis made some interesting comments about his former “Flipping Out” co-star and employee, Jenni Pulos.

As fans are aware, the pair co-starred on “Flipping Out” for eight seasons until its 2017 cancellation.

During an appearance on the June 18 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” the show’s host, Andy Cohen, inquired if Lewis would ever reconcile with Pulos following their years-long feud.

“I think that the answer is yes. Because I’m a very nostalgic person. I love you guys together,” said Cohen.

Lewis replied that he was not against eventually mending his relationship with his former assistant.

“You never know. Maybe someday we’ll be in our 80s and pick up the phone. Yeah, maybe on my deathbed,” said Lewis.

Jeff Lewis Stated That He Ran Into Jenni Pulos in a 2021 Interview

During a 2021 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Lewis stated that he “reach[ed] out to [Pulos]” in 2020, presumably to attempt to fix their friendship. According to the interior designer, he “did not hear back.”

Lewis also stated that he “ran into [Pulos] at a restaurant,” where she was not receptive to him.

“We were at the same restaurant, but we didn’t talk to each other. I had tried to sent her both drinks and dessert. Both of which were refused. And so, I kind of got my answer there. She’s not ready,” said the “Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis” star.

Jeff Lewis Stated That Jenni Pulos Made Claims About Him in September 2018

According to People magazine Lewis first spoke about his falling out with Pulos during a September 2018 episode of his radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live.”

Lewis said he took issue with Pulos as she “allegedly reported him to Bravo and the show’s production company, Authentic Entertainment, for ‘abuse and victimization.'” The former Bravo personality stated that the allegations were investigated. According to the father of one, “all abuse and victimization charges” were determined to be untrue.

Lewis stated that Pulos’ claim “put [his] entire career in jeopardy.” He also suggested he believed her allegations caused “Flipping Out” to be canceled.

“My family, my livelihood, everything. I just lost my job. I’m pretty sure of that. But I need to get in front of the story and I have to tell my side of the story. I’m a dead man walking, but I have to tell my story,” said the reality television personality.

He also denied Pulos’ alleged claims. In addition, he stated that he would have never made allegations against Pulos.

“I would never put someone – I love her family, I love her kids, she’s a godmother to my child, I would never do that to her,” said Lewis.

Jenni Pulos Denied Jeff Lewis’ Claims in a November 2018 Interview

Pulos stated that she never made the allegations against Lewis during a November 2018 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

“I never filed a claim,” said the mother of two. “I really worked for him. We were really friends. You know, [I’m] heartbroken about how it’s all transpired,” stated Pulos.

She clarified that despite her issues with her former boss, she “wish[ed] him the best.”

“I always have,” continued Pulos.