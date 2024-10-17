Bravo Star Returns to the Network With New Show 6 Years After His Departure

Jeff Lewis, of “Flipping Out” fame, announced he is returning to Bravo.

During the October 17 episode of his SiriusXM show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Lewis confirmed that he has “a new show on the horizon.” He said while he “can’t give too many details” about the project, he can share that his “contract is signed.” Lewis also teased that the new series will be similar to “Flipping Out,” which ended in 2018 after an 11-season run.

“I am in development right now with Bravo and 32 Flavors productions on a new show for Bravo. All I can tell you is that it will be a docuseries. You can kind of think of it like a ‘Flipping Out’ reboot. ‘Flipping Out’ 2.0,” said Lewis on his radio program.

He also said coming back to Bravo is “like going home.”

“I have so many friends at Bravo,” said Lewis.

Jeff Lewis Shared More Information About His Upcoming Show

Lewis shared more information about his upcoming show in the October 17 episode of “Jeff Lewis Live Extended.” He referenced that he filmed two seasons of the Amazon Freevee series, “Hollywood Houselift,” which focused on Lewis doing home renovations for celebrities. According to Lewis, fans let him know that they preferred “Flipping Out” as it delved into his personal life.

“Even when I did ‘Hollywood Houselift,’ people were like, ‘We miss ‘Flipping Out.’ We miss ‘Flipping Out.’ I think they missed the whole docu element,” said Lewis on his radio show episode.

Lewis also teased fans will see new faces on his upcoming Bravo series.

“My world is very different now than it was in 2018. And there’s a lot of different players now and different faces,” said Lewis.

Jeff Lewis Spoke about ‘Flipping Out’ Ending in a 2018 Interview

People magazine reported that Lewis spoke about “Flipping Out” ending before it was officially announced that Bravo had not renewed the series after season 11. According to People magazine, Lewis appeared on an October 2018 episode of Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM radio show, “The Jenny McCarthy Show,” wherein he shared he did not believe the Bravo series would be continuing after season 11.

“Because of all of the issues that have been going on with me—you know, the pending lawsuits, and also the [‘Jeff Lewis Live’] radio show — it has created a lot of problems for me at Bravo, because I have talked about behind-the-scenes, I’ve talked about contracts. So I’ve had a lot of heat from Bravo. They have not renewed my contract. It expires on October 15, and I am looking for a job,” said Lewis during the interview as reported by People.

Jeff Lewis Discussed Being ‘Fired’ From Bravo While Speaking to Andy Cohen

Lewis spoke about the end of “Flipping Out” during a July 2024 episode of his podcast “Jeff Lewis Has Issues,” alongside his guest Bravo producer Andy Cohen.

He explained that he was upset about the future of “Hollywood Houselift.” He said while the show was successful, Amazon Freevee was no longer an option for his series.

“They’ve offered me something on [Amazon] Prime, but I don’t know if it’s for me,” said Lewis.

He then told Cohen that he was trying to focus on the fact that he remained successful after “Flipping Out” ended.

“I have to remember when you fired me from ‘Flipping Out,’ I landed in a really great place,” said Lewis.

In addition, Lewis said higher-ups at Bravo had told him that “Flipping Out” could not continue because of his feud with his former friend and assistant, Jenni Pulos.

“That’s why we didn’t get a season 12. I was told ‘We don’t see a world where the show could go without you and Jenni.’ And I understood,” said Lewis during the podcast episode.