Jeff Lewis Officially Dating New Man

It’s official! Jeff Lewis put weeks of speculation to rest as he officially confirmed that he’s in a relationship with Stuart O’Keeffe. The former star of “Flipping Out” revealed the news on Monday’s episode of “Jeff Lewis Live” on SiriusXM.

“Just so you guys know, we are now dating,” Lewis, 51, said on the show regarding him and O’Keeffe. “We don’t need to bulls*** anymore, we are dating,” he added.

Lewis, 51, and O’Keeffe, an Irish chef and co-host on the show met in November when O’Keeffe was promoting his cookbook written with comedian and SiriusXM host Amy Phillips, “Cook It, Spill It, Throw It: The Not-So-Real Housewives Parody Cookbook.” Since then, O’Keeffe, 40, appeared at Lewis’ holiday party and also returned regularly to Lewis’ show “Jeff Lewis Live,” according to People.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lewis Praised His New Partner on His Communication Skills Despite Some Recent Hiccups

On his radio show, Lewis opened up about his new partner and what he appreciates about him, singling out his communication skills as an important quality. “What’s nice about Chef Stu is he’s always texting, he’s always sending pictures, he’s always calling,” Lewis explained.

I don’t worry about him, he’s always including me in whatever he’s doing, which, I appreciate that. I’m not anxious, I’m not stressed, I don’t worry, I’m not insecure — none of that.

He also explained that “Chef Stu” is his nickname for O’Keeffe and that the Irish chef is “kind of turned on” by it. Despite sharing the happy news, Lewis spilled that it wasn’t all smooth sailing and they had quite a tense text conversation over the past weekend after O’Keeffe nearly canceled their Sunday plans to extend his trip in Palm Springs.

Lewis said it’s important that they have “compromise” in the relationship and if O’Keeffe had actually canceled their plans he would have felt like “less than a priority.” Lewis’ new man himself then called into the “Jeff Lewis Live” show and made lighthearted comments about accidentally sending a “LOL” text to Lewis during their weekend exchange but the Bravolebrity didn’t join in the fun.

“That was not a mistake,” Lewis told O’Keeffe. “You typed it and sent it, it was not a mistake. … It’s not funny. Stop laughing. You’re making it worse.”

Lewis Recently Ended His On-and-Off Relationship With Scott Anderson

Lewis’ new relationship comes after he ended his on-and-off relationship with Scott Anderson. Lewis and Anderson began dating in May 2019, several months after the former Bravo star’s breakup from 10-year partner Gage Edward. Lewis and Edward share a 5-year-old daughter, Monroe Christine.

After Lewis and Anderson’s fourth breakup in January 2021, Lewis said, “I just kind of let him walk out the door because I can’t … I don’t have the energy,” People reported. “I don’t have the energy to fight for it. This is the fourth time this has happened. I can almost plan it to the calendar.”

During the same radio show this Monday where Lewis opened up about his new relationship, the former “Flipping Out” star shared difficult news he received about his attempt to have another child. “Embryo No. 9, Jeff Jr., did not make it,” he shared according to People. He said the news was “very, very disappointing” because he had been so sure about it.

When they said to me it didn’t take, I was like, stunned. I was stunned because I was so convinced this was happening. I had to come to the realization this weekend that Monroe just might be it. … It was hard.

The embryo was Lewis’ only male embryo and doctors told him that his female embryo “only has a 45 percent chance of taking,” he shared.

READ NEXT: Below Deck Star Wants the Show Canceled