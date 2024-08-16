RHONJ Cast Member Doesn’t Want to See Full Reboot For Season 15

A cast member from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” thinks a complete reboot of the show would be the wrong move.

In an August 14, 2024 interview on SiriusXM’s “Reality Checked” with Dorinda Medley, RHONJ “friend” Jennifer Fessler said she doesn’t know what Bravo plans to do following a volatile 14th season of the reality show. But she admitted she hopes a full cast revamp doesn’t take place as it did for “The Real Housewives of New York City” in 2022.

“I mean, there are way smarter minds than mine at Bravo who are gonna obviously make this call,” Fessler told Medley of the future of RHONJ. “I don’t know what it’s gonna look like. ”

Fessler continued, “I think that viewers are so invested in Jersey. They were in New York too, but at that point when New York got rebooted, things had changed on New York.”

“But I think with New Jersey, the viewers are so invested, and they want to see more Jersey,” she added. “They don’t want to see it, you know, in the shape that it’s in right now, so you know, if I’m making the decision, it’s not a complete reboot.”

In addition to Fessler, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and fellow “friend” Jackie Goldschneider.

Andy Cohen Said There Will Be a Change For RHONJ

The 14th of RHONJ was dominated by fighting, much of it fueled by a cast divide amid the ongoing feud between Giudice and her estranged sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Giudice also went at it with Josephs and Fuda, while Aydin and Cabral had two physical altercations. The constant feuding resulted in the RHONJ reunion getting scrapped

With some of the co-stars refusing to film together, Bravo producer Andy Cohen said there was no choice but to revamp the show in some way.

During a June 2024 appearance on the podcast “Jeff Lewis Has Issues,” Cohen said, “When the stars don’t want to be in the same galaxy, that’s not sustainable.” Cohen also confirmed that a complete reboot “is an option.”

“We’ll do the focus group stuff,” he said. “We’ll do all the stuff we do. And we’ll probably do a bunch of casting. And we’ll take our time.”

Some RHONJ Stars Are at Peace With the Possibility of a Reboot

After Cohen hinted at a RHONJ rebrand, Gorga spoke on the “On Display With Melissa Gorga” podcast to confirm she’s fine with whatever Bravo decides. “I think that … we’ve shown a lot of our lives and I’m happy to continue showing it, and I’m also happy with the memories that we made,” she said in July. “So I feel like we’ll be at peace either way.”

Giudice shared her stance during an appearance on “Live With Kelly and Mark” in July. “I started the show and when Bravo wants me to leave, that’s when I’ll leave,” the OG cast member said.

Giudice’s close pal Aydin also seemed to be unbothered by the possibility of a completely revamped cast. Speaking to the Daily Mail in late July, Aydin noted, “Whatever [the Bravo bosses] say I’m sure is the best decision.”

“You know, for me, there’s no fear,” she added. “You know, people sit there, like, ‘Oh what if you didn’t have the show?’ I mean, I don’t know. I guess I’ll go back to counting my Ferraris. And all of my bathrooms. And go back to my fabulous life.”

