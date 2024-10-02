‘Real Housewives’ Star Hints She Had Secret Wedding

Jenna Lyons of “The Real Housewives of New York City” hinted that she was secretly married.

The RHONY star stunned Bravo host Andy Cohen and fellow guest Jenny McCarthy on the October 1, 2024, episode of “Watch What Happens Live” after Cohen read a viewer question. “Congrats on your engagement. …Do you have any wedding plans you can share with us?” Cohen asked.

“Well, maybe I don’t need to get married,” Lyons, 56, coyly replied. “Maybe I already did.”

A stunned Cohen asked, “So, did you?”

“Maybe,” Lyons teased.

Lyons also accepted congratulations from McCarthy.

On social media, fans noticed that Lyons had some extra bling on her finger.

“Yeah she has on 2 rings,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“Andy is furious, Jenna didn’t tell the producers she got married haha. Kenya Moore all over again,” another wrote.

In June 2023, Lyons confirmed to the New York Times that she was in a serious relationship with photographer Cass Bird. She was previously married to artist Vincent Mazeau from 2022 to 2011, according to Today

Jenna Lyons Played Coy About Her Engagement When Andy Cohen Asked Her About It in October 2023

It’s been nearly a year since Cohen tried to get Lyons to confirm that she was engaged to Bird.

In September 2023, Lyons posted an Instagram photo of her and Bird snuggled together. The former J. Crew president wore a large diamond ring in the photo posted on September 23, 2023. According to Page Six, Lyons wore the same ring at New York Fashion Week a few weeks prior.

On October 15, 2023, Lyons appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and skirted around Cohen’s attempts to get confirmation on her presumed engagement.

After Cohen told Lyons he wanted to congratulate her and asked, “Are you engaged?” she wouldn’t give a straight answer.

“So basically here’s the story,” Lyons replied. “My girlfriend, who I adore, kept telling me I had to button my shirt, so I said, ‘If you want me to button my shirt you have to put a ring on it.’ We’re just really happy… and she gave me the ring that I wanted.”

“Are you engaged?” Cohen asked her once more.

“I’m very happy,” Lyons replied again.

Cohen appeared frustrated over Lyons’ refusal to answer his question.

In May 2024, Lyons told NBC News’ Kate Snow that marriage was in her future. “There’s a giant ring on my ringer,” she said. “I mean, it is hard to ignore the thing on my finger. I’m definitely [at] some point going to walk her down the aisle. … I just don’t know when, but that’s OK.”

Jenna Lyons Had a Condition About Returning to RHONY & It Involved Her Relationship

Many fans were surprised that Lyons returned for a second season of RHONY after she refused to open up about her private life. Cohen even admitted to Us Weekly that he “didn’t think she was going to want to come back.” “I hoped in the best possible world we would get her back as a ‘friend,’ but she wanted to come back full throttle and I’m so glad she did,” he said.

Lyons did have some conditions regarding her return. She told The New York Times that her relationship was not to be a storyline on the show. “I have a relationship, but I would like to not name her. I want to keep her out of the press,” Lyons told the outlet in March 2024. “That is my commitment to her. It’s off the table. I joined this process. She did not.”

But on the RHONY season 15 premiere, Lyons talked a bit about her relationship and even spent time going through her shoe closet with Bird’s mom, Nancy.

On WWHL, Lyons also revealed why she agreed to return to RHONY. “I mean, last time was hard,” she told Cohen on October 1. “I kind of got taken down and I wasn’t used to that. And then when I heard that Racquel [Chevremont] and Rebecca [Minkoff] were coming [on the show], I said, ‘OK, the dynamic will shift.’ I was the oldest woman; I was 15 years older than all of the women. And that was a real divide. And then having another gay lady (Chevremont) who’s also hot!”