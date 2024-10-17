‘Real Housewives’ Star Gives Update After Teasing Secret Wedding

Jenna Lyons of “The Real Housewives of New York City” set the record straight on her relationship status weeks after teasing that she was already married.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in October 2024, the RHONY star showed off the ring she got from her longtime love Cass Bird and noted that it had to be big because she’s “six feet tall.”

Lyons was then asked about plans for her wedding. “It’s happening, but it’s not an urgent thing,” she replied. “I don’t need to do it tomorrow.”

Lyons, 56, was previously married to artist Vincent Mazeau from 2002 to 2011 and shares a teen son, Beckett, with him. The former J. Crew president came out as gay after she was outed by the New York Post in 2011 amid her romance with her first girlfriend, Courtney Crangi, per People magazine.

Jenna Lyons Explained How She Got Her Engagement Ring

Lyons has kept her relationship with Bird mostly private. The New York photographer has not appeared on RHONY at all.

During an October 15 appearance on the “Sherri” show on Tuesday, October 15, Lyons confirmed to host Sherri Shepherd that she was wearing an engagement ring.

“Yes, yes!” Lyons replied as she showed off her large diamond sparkler. “When we were in the [jewelry] store, I was like, ‘That one is not big enough. Let’s [keep looking],’” she further explained to the talk show host.

Lyons also reacted to her RHONY co-star Racquel Chevremont saying she was “working on” setting a date for her own wedding to her fiancée Mel Corpus, possibly in June 2025.

“I don’t know if we’re that close. But it’s happening,” Lyons said of her future nuptials with Bird.

Jenna Lyons Played Coy When Asked if She Was Married in Early October

Lyons previously hinted that she was already married. During an October 1, 2024, appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” she responded to a viewer who asked if she had any wedding plans to share. “Well, maybe I don’t need to get married,” Lyons coyly replied. “Maybe I already did.”

After a stunned host Andy Cohen asked, “So, did you?,” Lyons teased, “Maybe.”

Lyons even played coy about being engaged. One year prior, she refused to confirm to Cohen that the ring on her finger was an engagement ring.

“I wanna say congratulations because I think you’re engaged, but are you engaged?” Cohen asked her on “Watch What Happens Live” in October 2023. Lyons would only confirm that she was “really happy.”

“And she gave me the ring I wanted,” she added of her girlfriend. When Cohen asked again if Lyons was engaged, she replied, “I’m very happy.”

But in May 2024, she told NBC News’ Kate Snow that the ring was obviously an engagement ring. “There’s a giant ring on my ringer. I mean, it is hard to ignore the thing on my finger,” Lyons said.

The “Real Housewives of New York City” star added, “I’m definitely [at] some point going to walk her down the aisle. … I just don’t know when.”