‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Star Names Surprising MVP For Season 15

The 15th season of “The Real Housewives of New York City” will feature a surprising “most valuable player,” according to co-star, Brynn Whitfield.

During a surprise appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on August 11, 2024, Whitfield dished that Jenna Lyons busted out of her shell for season 15.

When Bravo host Andy Cohen asked Whitfield, 38, who she is closest to in the group, she named the 56-year-old former J. Crew president as her Bravo bestie. “Jenna, definitely Jenna,” Whitfield said. “Jenna’s a doll.”

Fellow “Watch What Happens Live” guest Matt Rogers then asked Whitfield if Lyons mixes it up a little more “as a Housewife” in the upcoming season after her rather reserved appearance last season. “Like does she get into it a little bit more?” the “Las Culturistas” podcast host asked the Bravo star.

Whitfield replied, “So, I say like there’s two for me, I have two MVPs from our season. Jenna and Erin [Lichy]. So, you will see the reason why I love Jenna and Erin. They’re wild!”

According to BravoTV.com, “The Real Housewives of New York City” season 15 will star Whitfield, Lyons, Lichy, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, and Jessel Taank.

Jenna Lyons Struggled During Her 1st Season as a Real Housewives Star

Lyons was a main cast member on the reboot of “The Real Housewives of New York City.” The revamped series made its debut in July 2023.

But Lyons was very self-contained as far as Housewives go. She avoided sharing a lot about her personal life, which is a big no-no for Housewives. She also slipped out and went to her own house in the middle of the night during a group trip to Lichy’s house in the Hamptons. The fashion guru also flew separately from her co-stars for a cast trip to Anguilla. Most shocking, she did not join her co-stars at BravoCon in Las Vegas in November 2023.

At the time, Lyons joked to Entertainment Tonight, “I had some really important things to do, like twiddle my thumbs.” She then explained that she had an “event” and wasn’t able to fly to Las Vegas in time for the popular Bravo fan convention.

Lyons agreed to return for a second season of RHONJ after negotiating key conditions with producers. In an interview, she told The New York Times that she requested for less filming to be done at her home, where her teen son, Beckett Mazeau, lives with her. Lyons also insisted that her romantic relationship was not to be featured on the show.

Lyons admitted she was encouraged by fan reaction to her unconventional Housewives role. “I did pay attention to my comments,” she told the outlet. “What I was shocked by, and one of the reasons I did feel comfortable going back, is people were so nice. I thought I would take heat for some things, here and there, and I didn’t at all. All the things that I was afraid of didn’t really happen.”

Brynn Whitfield Said RHONY Season 15 is a ‘Roller Coaster’

During her “Watch What Happens Live” appearance, Whitfield described the upcoming season as a “roller coaster.” She noted, “I mean last season it was, we were the hot freshman. It was fun. Now it’s like, we’re Housewives, honey. It’s New York, it’s intense, it’s spicy. But it’s fun, it’s silly.”

In August 2024, Bravo confirmed that “The Real Housewives of New York City” season 15 premieres on October 1, 2024.

The “Real Housewives of New York City” season 15 trailer is expected to drop on August 13, 2024.