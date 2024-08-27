RHONJ Star Shares Multiple Posts About Her Marriage Following Season 14 Finale Fight

Jennifer Aydin clapped back at critics of her marriage.

On August 25, 2024, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star capped off a 22nd wedding anniversary post with several cryptic comments about her marriage to Dr. Bill Aydin.

The social media posts came after Aydin’s co-star Danielle Cabral said she knows the mom of five cries when she’s “at home alone.” During their fight on the RHONJ season finale, “When All is Said and Done,” Cabral said Aydin’s marriage could never touch what she has with her husband, Nate, “with a 10-foot pole.”

Jennifer Aydin Said ‘Haters’ Are Jealous of Her Marriage

On August 25, Aydin posted an Instagram slideshow of her wedding day. She also shared photos from her early days with the plastic surgeon, including some pics from when she was pregnant. Other photos showed the couple with their kids and posing together on family vacations in more recent years.

“Everything will be alright if you keep me next to You!” Aydin captioned the post. “Ups, downs, ins, outs, to a family of 7, Here’s to 22 years, My Love!”

Aydin noted that she “turned off comments to keep away the jealous trolls that think they know more about us than we do.”

In addition to her happy anniversary post, the RHONJ star posted a series of cryptic comments to her Instagram stories.

“Nowadays people, don’t defend what is right, they defend whom they like and benefit from,” Aydin shared. The comment was telling amid the RHONJ cast divide and season 15 reboot rumors.

On Instagram, Aydin added, “Like this ‘He sleeps in the pool house’ [expletive]. Have you seen me lately? Yes, such idiots. Always remember, rumors are carried by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots.”

She also shared a clip from “Watch What Happens Live” in which her husband said, “I love my wife, she’s always right.” Bill then added that fellow Househusbands Joe Gorga and Frank Catania “suck.” Aydin noted that the episode aired on Bravo two years prior when her husband and the other Jersey Househusbands were in Andy Cohen’s hot seat.

Jennifer Aydin Previously Explained Why Her Husband Spends Time in the Pool House

Aydin’s anniversary post—and mention of the pool house at her Paramus, New Jersey mansion—comes after Cabral seemingly accused her of having a loveless marriage. “You have 18 bathrooms, your house is empty,” Cabral told Aydin during a disastrous finale luncheon filmed at Rails Steakhouse. “I know you cry, I know you cry alone at home.”

Cabral further taunted Aydin by saying that her own husband, Nate, is always waiting for her at the door when she comes home. During RHONJ season 12, Aydin confirmed that her husband had an affair with a pharmaceutical rep.

She chose to forgive him, but the couple’s marital difficulties were also addressed in season 13. In one episode, Aydin admitted that her busy husband needed to wind down when he got home from work and that he often retreated to the pool house for hours without even telling her he was home. “Bill comes home from work and goes to the pool house and the kids don’t see him,” she said.

In 2023, Aydin told Us Weekly she now spends time in the infamous pool house—with her husband. “I’ve taken over. It’s my pool house,” she said in September 2023. “I’m always in there. I make my phone calls in there late at night and it’s like our little getaway from home actually. He comes in there, I’ll catch up on my stuff. He’s doing computer work,” she added. “We’re completely alone with nobody running around. So, it’s been great.”

In August 2024, Aydin responded to fans who asked if she ever cries wondering if Bill is cheating on her. “I never wonder- Never- he’s adamant about having each other’s location,” Aydin replied. “Do you wanna know what I cry about? That my elevator has to be repaired again. Don’t you hate it when that happens?